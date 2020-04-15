Hotels Sahara Star helps frontline workers and the underprivileged during difficult times

Read Article

Hotel Sahara Star and its team came forward to contribute to the nation’s fight against coronavirus by donating essential commodities like sanitisers, toiletries, towels, masks, gloves, housekeeping supplies to the quarantine center of the Seven Hills Hospital for 100 rooms and more. Joining hands with the BMC Department, KE Ward Assistant Commissioner, Prashant Sapkale, the hotel is taking all the efforts to come out healthy & happy as a nation.

Sahara Star has also dedicated its fleet of cars to the BMC department, KE ward during this critical period and is used by them as and when needed for doctors, nurses and other first responders.

Secondly, Hotel Sahara Star and team also boosted the immunity and morale of the ones working constantly on the ground by giving immunity-boosting Vitamin C supplements to the 100 plus Police force at the Airport Zone Police Department. “We have also empowered personnel from seven police stations right across from BKC till Sahar Police Station (T2) with thermal temperature guns, which will make sure that they can keep a check on themselves too while fighting a war against the virus,” a statement by the hotel read.

“Taking care of our Team Members at this stage is also an important part along with giving back to the society so at Hotel Sahara Star we appreciate our Heroes and we chose to make their lives easy by making Farm Fresh Vegetables and other Groceries available here at Hotel Sahara Star at our in-house Free of cost Farmer’s Market. Our small bit to keep the morale high and ensure we take the best care of their well-being and health. With these small steps, we would like to do our bit for society and help fight this pandemic together. We at Hotel Sahara Star urge people to stay safe and stay indoors so that we can win this fight against COVID-19 together,” the statement further read.