Hotel Sahara Star hosts Coorg food festival
Latest Updates

Hotel Sahara Star hosts Coorg food festival

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

The Southern hills of India is a brimming pot of various unexplored cuisines. One such cuisine is the cuisine from Coorg. Coorg is a small hill station in Madikeri, Karnataka. This region is well known for its unique coffee and exotic range of spices. Hotel Sahara Star brings Coorg Food closer to you with the Coorg Food Festival.

The valleys of this southern picturesque place are hidden with treasures of locally produce and freshly grounded spices that adds flavors to their food palate making a trip worth remembering. Hotel Sahara Star gets you these delicacies straight from this mesmerising region in collaboration with Club Mahindra, Coorg.

Treat your palate with the traditional essence of Akki Roti, a variety of Puttu, Paaputtu, Bamboo Shoot Curry, Panda (pork) Curry, Koli (chicken) Curry, Noolputtu (string hopper), and a lot more during the Coorg food festival.

The dishes will be specially prepared by Chef Debraj of Club Mahindra, Coorg. The spread will give you a glimpse into the lives of people living in Coorg. You can enjoy the variety of dishes made from pork (wild boar), jungle mangoes, jackfruit, kembh leaves (edible colocasia) and rice which are a few key ingredients of the cuisine.

