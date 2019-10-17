Hotel Sahara Star celebrates Bohri food festival

Hotel Sahara Star one of India’s luxurious five-star hotel invites you to delve into one of the most delectable cuisine of India- The Bohri food. As part of cultures of Mumbai Food Festival, after having a successful run with the Parsi pop up , the hotel will now host unique delicacies of Bohri food.

Chef Alifya & Chef Aziz Amrelliwala will take you on to a culinary delight of traditional Bohri recipes from 11-24 October at Earthplate. Bohri Chicken Cutlet, Bohra White Mutton, Daal Ka Samosa, Daba Gosht & Khichada, are some of the dishes which will be a part of the menu to tantalise your taste buds.

The food loving Bohris believe in eating food from a thaal which is laid on a tarakti. The thought behind it is that the families, who eat together, stay together. Bohri meals are incomplete without a dessert. The meal starts with a dessert and is ended with a Paan and Mukhwas. Learn more about this fun loving community while you spend your time delving into their culture and food at Hotel Sahara Star.

Hotel Sahara Star looks forward to hosting this festival with a full bang by pampering their guests with not just the lip-smacking savory but also by creating a soulful environment with a mix of Sufi music, Gujarati folk lore and a bit of Bollywood.

So come over with your friends and family, while you relax and unwind with some great food and a magnetic Bohri environment at Hotel Sahara Star’s –Bohri Food Festival.