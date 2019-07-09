Trending now

Latest Updates

Hotel Sahara Star celebrates 12th anniversary of Mediterranean restaurant Mabruk

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Hotel Sahara Star, a luxurious five-star property in Mumbai recently celebrated the 12th anniversary of its Mediterranean restaurant Mabruk. This celebration was filled with good food, music, ambience, and company.

Chef Jihad had specially created a range of traditional mezzeh’s complimented by carefully picked soups, main courses and desserts, creating an awe-inspiring array of flavours, textures and aromas when Mabruk turned 12. Dishes like hummus, shawarma, shanklish, tabbouleh, Capsi Roz and a mouthwatering baklava were served during the anniversary celebration.

The celebration started with a specially curated new range of Arabic and Turkish coffee at Mabruk. Turkish coffee was specially prepared on heated sand for about 4-5 hours. The coffee was usually thicker than the regular coffee and is traditionally served with a side of dates.

At this festive affair Salil Fadnis, hotel manager, Sahara Star said, “This is a very joyous moment for all of us. We all are glad to see the growth and the journey of Mabruk in the past twelve years has been absolutely dream-worthy. Every year winning awards for excelling and getting better at serving good food with great hospitality. We would like to thank our patrons for helping us reach this pinnacle of success; congratulate Chef Jihad El Chami & team Mabruk for preparing delicious food every day and serving it with love.”

The event attendees were entertained by a duo band which played some good foot-tapping music, which was pleasing to hear. There was also a belly dancing performance which was the highlight of the event and had everyone hooked.

Turkish Coffee at the anniversary event of Mabruk

