Hotel Indigo opens in Verona: A new look for the Grand Hotel Des Arts

One of the most prestigious hotels in the city recently reopened, following an exciting redesign under the Hotel Indigo brand of IHG Hotels & Resorts

“Two households, both alike in dignity, In fair Verona, where we lay our scene…”Shakespeare’s famous opening lines from Romeo and Juliet continue to attract people from all over the world to Verona, Italy. The story of the star-crossed lovers is also an inspiration for the newest member of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Hotel Indigo brand.

With 62 uniquely designed rooms, Hotel Indigo Verona – Grand Hotel Des Arts draws inspiration from the city’s passion of preserving history. With headboards throughout the bedrooms mimicking the beautifully preserved fresco paintings in the city, and the back panelling in the lobby that plays to the garden of Romeo and Juliet, guests will be able to find nods to the surrounding neighbourhood in the hotel’s design. Red marble native to Verona (Marmo rosso di Verona) throughout the public areas creates an elevated feel of a grand Italian residence – inspired by the most famous love story ever told. Hotel Indigo Verona – Grand Hotel Des Arts is a beautiful tribute to the city it calls home.

Right when you enter, the reception area combines two elements that characterise the city: The Arena and the Shakespeare theatre. The architecture draws inspiration from the theatrical facades, its draperies, the arches of the Arena, and Juliet’s terrace. The Arena in Verona is a Roman amphitheatre built in the 1st century and is one of the best conserved amphitheatres in Italy. Made up of 44 levels holding up to 22,000 spectators, it is still used today and is internationally famous for hosting some of the world’s most spectacular large-scale opera performances.

Perhaps the quirkiest Shakespearean touch is the meeting rooms named after the duelling families in Romeo and Juliet, Montechhi, and Capuleti. The event spaces are easily adjustable for different uses – conferences and small functions. The hotel also has an onsite bar, Arya Bar & Mixology, with a selection of locally inspired cocktails and nibbles, perfect for guests to have an aperitif and relax after a day exploring the neighbourhood.

Luca Boccato, CEO, HNH Hospitality Group, commented, “We are very proud to announce the renovation and reopening of Hotel Indigo Verona- Grand Hotel Des Arts, thanks to our affiliation with IHG and the Hotel Indigo brand of boutique hotels in the chain. This new opening joins art, culture and comfort at a top level and is the perfect destination for both Italian and international tourists, thanks to the attractions in Verona. In a difficult moment for our sector, we look toward the future with faith, confident that a good project in such an important location will be a success.”

Eric Viale, managing director, Southern Europe, IHG, commented, “With its iconic architecture and historical charm, Verona is the perfect neighbourhood for Hotel Indigo’s unique design and distinctive guest experience. Hotel Indigo Verona – Grand Hotel Des Arts is the fourth location for the brand in Italy, signalling significant interest in boutique, design-led hotels in the region. Partnering once more with HNH Hospitality, we look forward to being part of the tourism recovery in Italy and welcoming guests from across the country and beyond.”

Inspired by the neighbourhood around each property, just as no places are alike, no two Hotel Indigo properties are the same. Each Hotel Indigo property features thoughtful design touches and vibrant restaurants and bars connected to the spirit of the local neighbourhood.

There are currently 119 Hotel Indigo properties open globally with another 104 in the pipeline to open in the next 3-5 years, including the first Hotel Indigo in Cyprus, Hotel Indigo Larnaca due to open later this year. In Italy, there are four stunning Hotel Indigo properties including Hotel Indigo Verona – Grand Hotel Des Arts, Hotel Indigo Rome St. George, Hotel Indigo Venice – Sant’Elena and Hotel Indigo Milan – Corso Monforte.