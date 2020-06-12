Hostel chain brand Zostel prepares to resume operations

Read Article

Zostel has decided to revive its operations by restoring its customer bookings after months of inactive uncertainty. The 360-degree travel and lodging brand seeks to get back on its feet while undertaking all the mandatory measures prescribed by the health authorities.

The brand is exercising a slew of precautions to avoid any possible threats of contamination within the hostels’ premises. The staff has been instructed to practice the utmost care and caution with all the materials and human touchpoints that customers are bound to contact. This includes sanitising and washing of all the cooking ingredients and utensils that are used in the kitchen. There have been strict mandates for cleanliness decreed across all Zostel sites with all hostels and homes undergoing extensive cleaning and sanitation as per the methods and materials recommended by the WHO.

The guests are advised to refrain from sharing food or using any common kitchen amenities. They have also been asked to maintain optimum social distance while dining.

The staff encourages the use of bio-degradable & disposable cutlery and if the guests use any utensils they are requested to wash them before & after usage. Travellers are suggested to be careful using the common washroom, carry their own toiletries, and refrain from sharing any items with others. All common areas are being cleaned and sanitised thrice a day, resulting in restricted timings for access. The right of admission to spaces such as the swimming pool and play areas shall be denied or given access as per the government guidelines only, the company mentioned.

On the social activities front, Zostel will be hosting only those activities that permit social distancing and do not compromise anyone’s hygiene and safety. Entertainment features like Board games shall be assigned to groups upon request only and shall be sanitised after every use. All common areas will require travellers to follow the rules of social distancing while interacting.

Travellers can book a specialised dorm that has only 50 per cent occupancy and promises ample personal space. Those travelling in groups have the option of booking an entire dorm for themselves. The hostel chain also encourages contactless check-ins via WhatsApp to ensure safety in a post-pandemic world.

All staff personnel are being provided with fresh masks and gloves every day. They have also been guided to maintain the highest possible levels of self-hygiene. All team members undergo thermal scanning twice every day during their duty and have been thoroughly trained on all local and government regulations and standards for safety in hospitality. The employees have also been educated on all the new rules and policies in response to Covid-19, for queries and practice alike. Zostel said it is ensuring all measures for the health and safety of its guests and employees, both.

Commenting on this novel development, Dharamveer Singh Chauhan, co-founder and CEO, Zostel, said, “While the pandemic had severely crippled businesses in the first half of the year, the hospitality and travel sector too was one of the affected segments. We welcome the government’s move to give the industry the green flag to renew operations after nearly three months. While bookings have already begun, I would like to drive home the fact that we at Zostel are warranting every anti-corona mandate that is prescribed by the global health fraternity to combat further contamination of the virus. I would also like to reassure all our guests and customers, old and new, that we are the best possible option if one is seeking a safe and secure home away from home.”