Hospitality reputation management platform RepUp launches AI enabled CRM and guest engagement cloud ‘Xperium’

RepUp, a reputation management platform for the hospitality sector, has announced the launch of “Xperium”, a guest experience management platform that will help hotels own the Guest Journey and enhance the guest experience, through a unified inbox for all guest activity. Xperium is designed to benefit enterprise, hospitality management groups and even stand-alone boutique properties – delivering increased revenue and a seamless guest experience across pre arrival, during stay and post stay phases.

Currently, RepUp has over 3000 users across Europe, South & South East Asia, and the Americas. By using the RepUp platform, hospitality brands are able to successfully manage their online reputation, and run persona based marketing and up selling campaigns that result in increased revenue per guest, higher Average Daily Rates (ADRs) and increased direct business.

By using Xperium, hospitality brands will be able to get better control of the guest and direct guest spending during their stay towards hospitality travel and experiences. Talking about the new launch, Pranjal Prashar, co-founder & CEO, Xperium, said, “Modern travellers have evolved, they seek personalised experience beyond standard offerings. We have designed Xperium to be guest centric that will enhance revenue per occupied room and improve satisfaction for every guest. Fostering guest relationships and building brand loyalty is the only way a hospitality brand can continue to deliver exceptional guest experiences.

In a fragmented industry, where hoteliers are trying to manage support and request queries across different channels like OTAs, Meta search engines, social media and review websites, Xperium is a single solution that offers centralised guest management and communications that can be leveraged for more revenue benefits.

“We truly believe that Xperium is just the beginning of a powerful suite of guest management platforms that are poised to change how guest experience is managed entirely. We are working with partners to extend the product outside Asian markets and we aspire to see Xperium as the premier guest experience management solution across the world”, Prashar further added.

Xperium is integrated with a hotel’s property management solution, and offers integration with major industry PMS like Opera by Oracle. Xperium also has integrated Machine Learning and AI modules .

Xperium by Repup is one of the largest and fastest growing hospitality customer relationship management solution providers in India that has a vast network worldwide with over 3000 top hospitality clients, and is expected to capture about 10% of the market share within the next few years in South & Southeast Asia.

About RepUp

RepUp is a B2B SaaS company offering tech solutions to hospitality businesses and is seed funded by the Indian Angel Network, and has been a part of Oracle Startup Cloud Accelerator.