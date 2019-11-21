Homegrown zero-waste chocolate brand Cocoatrait launches range of sustainable chocolates in India

Launched in Amsterdam earlier this year & paving established benchmark in sustainability globally, Cocoatrait has now launched its range of chocolate products in India. The company considers people, product, environment; processes sustainability as priority and promotes flavour delivery through the use of minimal & natural ingredients.

The unique characteristics of their range of chocolates are sustainable packaging, zero waste, community inclusiveness, sustainable ingredients, natural flavours, among others.

The chocolate bars are packed using Cocoatrait’s Cocoa husk paper which is upcycled, plastic and paper free, recyclable, biodegradable and compostable, hence contributing towards reduced landfill. L Nitin Chordia, founder, Cocoatrait, said, “We have reduced every possible millimeter of the packaging used, helping us optimise your transport volume and making it more sustainable, reducing carbon footprint & occupying less shelf space at retail stores.”

Cocoatrait prides itself to be the first chocolate brand to follow a zero waste approach with inner side of the packaging having mandala art templates, greetings, emergency contacts, habit tracker, etc, all of which make the-wrapper reusable and hence zero waste.

The company uses barcodes to educate consumers by providing relevant information & reduce usage of space in the packaging material. The wrapper design is entirely printed at V-Excel Educational Trust aiming to support & foster inclusion & independence of individuals with special needs hence bolstering the company’s motto for community inclusiveness. Furthermore, the chocolates use sustainable ingredients like organic cocoa beans of Indian origin (most of it from Kerala) and traditional non refined organic khandsari (muscovado) sugar.

The chocolates are available in ten unique natural flavours including Sukku Coffee, Masala Chai, Lavender, Banana, Pink Rose, Red Rose, Lemongrass, Banana, Coconut Milk and Cinnamon, and Irish Coffee. Also, the company prints the (RDA) Recommended Daily Dietary Allowances clearly on the front of the pack as a testimony to transparency hailed by the company. The chocolates are made by Poonam Chordia and L Nitin Chordia – India’s first certified chocolate tasters.