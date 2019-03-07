Homegrown ‘roti rolls’ QSR brand Rolls Mania eyes the Middle East for overseas expansion

Paying heed to the nostalgic flavours and ‘roti rolls’ as a concept, Rolls Mania, a Pune-based QSR brand which kick-started its operations as a small kiosk in Magarpatta, Pune, is now having a pan India presence with over 100 outlets spread across the length and breadth of the country. “We are serving very basic Indian bread i.e. paratha with fillings like aloo fry, paneer masala, chicken bhuna, etc., which every Indian might have eaten at home made by their mother. At Rolls Mania, we believe in serving freshly made parathas & stuffing, so there are no preservatives added to increase the shelf-life of the rolls, which keeps our nutritional value at par with homemade food,” said Puneet Kansal, director, Rolls Mania.

“We are surely looking forward to our footprint in international markets starting from the Middle East. We are currently at 120 outlets and target for this year end is 175 outlets pan India,” Kansal said about the brand’s expansion plans.

Having faced challenges initially, Kansal reminisces that he had only one chef to assist him while crowds of customers kept flocking at his kiosk. However, following some hard times, his regular customers – Sukhpreet Singh Sial and Gagan Sial, who belonged to the hospitality industry, together with him ideated Rolls Mania as a brand.

Kansal remarks that the three Q’s of their brand i.e. quality, quantity & quick service are their biggest USPs. “As everyone was focusing on international cuisines we at Rolls Mania focused on Indianised taste which gave us an edge over the other brands here,” he added.

On the healthier options for health-conscious patrons, Kansal says that their R&D team is full-time working on creating more and more healthy options for their customers. “Also, as we make everything fresh and within the store, cold storage items for our rolls doesn’t come in play hence helping us to keep all the original food values in our rolls intact,” he said.

With technology playing an important role in its application in the hospitality industry, Kansal says, “We at Rolls Mania are using all the possible technology which can keep all the Standard Operating Procedures work smoothly & perfectly. As data analytics is very important to understand customer behaviour and retention, and planning the future, we are trying to figure what new can be done to keep our loyal customers coming back to Rolls Mania.”

The brand is currently working on both the models – company-owned outlets as well as the franchise model. “Franchise model is for all the F&B entrepreneurs who dream of getting into the F&B business. We also help them with knowledge and insights about the food industry,” he said.

Going forward the brand is eyeing to further increase its number of outlets in NCR, Mumbai, Banglore, and Hyderabad.