Hitchki opens in Dubai

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

On March 15, 2019, Mumbai’s known restobar brand Hitchki opened at the Grand Millennium Hotel, Al Barsha.

In just under two years, Hitchki has opened four outlets in Mumbai’s prime locations – Powai, Bandra Kurla Complex, Thane, and Ghatkopar.

The menu, presentation, uniform, and accessories are inspired from a deep sense of childhood nostalgia. The food is a fusion of India’s multitude of local cultures and cuisines, and also influenced by international picks. Hitchki is also popular for its ambience, music, and service. Its large, spacious interiors are splattered with colours of nostalgia – film posters, utensils, and quotes that bring back happy memories of childhood. Furthermore, Hitchki’s Bollywood Nights, held every Friday, are deemed to be one of Mumbai’s in-demand weekend parties.

Speaking about the launch, Arjun Raj Kher, said, “Dubai is the cultural melting pot of the world. Nostalgia, love and great food know no boundaries, which is why we knew that we had to come soon to Dubai. It shares Mumbai’s pace, multi-culturalism, and passion for cuisine. Our resounding success in Mumbai, where four outlets run packed to capacity all day long, gives us the confidence that Dubai will take to Hitchki as well as Mumbai did. On the weekend, it’s going to be home to one of the grooviest parties in town. Hitchki is sure to be amongst Dubai’s top hot spots soon. We can’t wait to see how the city embraces Mumbai’s favourite High Energy Restobar!”

