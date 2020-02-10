Hilton’s MICE programme ‘Namaste’ travels from India to Middle East & Africa

Read Article

Hilton’s guest offering – ‘Namaste’ designed to deliver a truly tailored experience for guests is now travelling from India to Middle East & Africa. Offering services for destination weddings, bollywood shoots and meetings, Namaste is a one of its kind programme ideal for the up and coming Indian globetrotter.

Wall-to-wall sunshine, a rich cultural history and massive investment in tourism have put the Middle East on the world tourist map. Across the Middle East, tourism is seen as one of the most viable tax-raising alternatives for oil-producing nations as those revenues start to decline.

“Despite the slowdown due to rupee fluctuations, the Indian outbound numbers have been growing at an average annual growth rate of 10-12 percent over the last seven years. The market for travel and tourism in India is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 7.23 percent during 2016-2021,” a recent UNWTO report read.

Apart from the Middle East, South Africa is also targeting Indian tourists after relaxing its Visa rules. The Number of Indian travelers arriving in South Africa has been on the rise over the years, with a surge of 21.7 per cent recorded during the previous years. The demographics too have displayed a noticeable curve, with more and more young persons below 30 years of age opting for South Africa as the destination for adventure tourism, replacing the earlier market of family vacations.

“To suit the needs of Indian visitors, the country has attractive packages and products suitable for any type of visit. Direct flights to Johannesburg and visa on arrival have further improved the arrivals and the tourism industry in Africa, and we have already seen strong demand from India as a result,” said Jan Van Der Putten, VP- Operations, Africa and Indian Ocean, Hilton.

The programme caters to three major segments—destination weddings, meetings and incentives and film shoots giving guests the confidence, that Hilton will meet all their needs and expectations every time, no matter the occasion or destination.