Hilton’s luxury brand Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts to open an all-villa property in the Maldives in July

Hilton’s luxury brand, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, will soon be opening the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi located in South Malé Atoll. Set to debut on July 1 this year, the all-villa resort spans across three private islands, providing secluded enclaves and a tranquil escape for discerning travellers, with various activities for guests of all generations.

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi is just 30-minutes from Malé International Airport via the resort’s private yacht. The resort boasts of 122 luxuriously appointed villas, each equipped with a pool and uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean in its own private enclave.

Each reef, beach and overwater villa will open onto an indoor and outdoor deck featuring a swinging daybed, dining gazebo, an infinity pool, in-water lounge, and an outdoor shower.

“We are thrilled to bring this unforgettable property and best-in-class experience to the Maldives. The resort’s inspirational environment, refined culinary offerings, and thoughtfully designed family options, combined with the brand’s unparalleled commitment to personal service, will give every guest the freedom to create memories that last a lifetime,” said Dino Michael, global head, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts.

In line with Waldorf Astoria’s legacy of culinary expertise, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi will offer 11 exceptional, specialty-dining venues. Each venue will deliver distinctive, immersive dining experiences. Guests can enjoy an elevated treetop-dining concept at Terra, featuring spectacular views of the ocean and horizon, as well as exquisite food and wine pairings in a tranquil setting seemingly chiselled out of the face of a boulder at The Rock. Yasmeen will boast authentic Middle Eastern flatbreads and mezzes, impeccably prepared crispy Peking duck fresh out of the first wood-fired oven in the Maldives, and embracing the garden-to-table concept, Glow will serve healthy and holistic cuisine made from the freshest ingredients harvested from the resort’s herb garden. To further elevate Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi’s culinary offerings, the hotel will be announcing a partnership with a world-renowned chef and restaurant in the coming weeks.

“As the fifth Waldorf Astoria to open in the region, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi represents a significant milestone in the brand’s continued growth in the Asia Pacific following the successful opening of Waldorf Astoria Bangkok last year. We are extremely proud to bring the brand to a destination as synonymous with luxury as the Maldives, and we look forward to delivering unforgettable experiences that reflect Waldorf Astoria’s unique sense of place and iconic service standards,” said Daniel Welk, vice president, luxury and lifestyle group, Asia Pacific, Hilton.

The Ithaafushi Private Island features a two-bedroom overwater villa as well as a three-bedroom beach villa. The 32,000 square foot island sanctuary – accessible by yacht – comes complete with a dedicated chef and personal concierge team, as well as its own spa, gym, five swimming pools, entertainment center, and pristine beaches. Two Stella Maris Ocean Villas, inspired by a celestial charm – accessible only by boat – will also allow discerning guests to enjoy unrivalled privacy.

Speaking about Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi ahead of its launch, Etienne Dalançon, general manager, said “We are delighted to bring the illustrious brand heritage and the world-renowned True Waldorf Service to the Maldives. Our brand has redefined the hospitality experience for the modern, luxury traveller in landmark locations around the world, and we look forward to transforming the Maldives experience for our guests.”