Hilton Mumbai International Airport hosts cake mixing ceremony

Hilton Mumbai International Airport, the exquisite property located in close proximity to the airport recently hosted the first event of the joyous Christmas celebrations – The Cake Mixing ceremony. As known to all, the festive joy of Christmas is no fun without the traditional Christmas cake and to spread the warmth of this year-end festival, the property marked this traditional ritual much ahead of others in the city with a gala fair.

The culinary team led by executive chef, Chef Dinesh Mhatre platted a host of nuts with a variety of alcohol for the heady mix at their vibrant outlet – The Brasserie Grill. The guests cheered and enthusiastically immersed aromatic Indian spices into the liquor to create the magical mixture for the delectable cakes for the festive season.

On this joyous occasion of Cake mixing, Chef Mhatre said, “The ceremony proved to be a great way for the hotel management and the guest to relish an early festive Christmas cheer. The cake symbolises celebration and we at Hilton are all geared up and excited for the Christmas season.”