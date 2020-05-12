Hilton Hotels in Chinese Mainland resume operations

Read Article

Hilton has announced that all of its hotels in Chinese Mainland have officially resumed operations. As Hilton welcomes guests back with its hospitality, each hotel has implemented strict anti-epidemic measures to ensure the health and safety of guests and team members. Hilton has also made adjustments to policies and operations in order to meet the needs of guests, owners, and the community at large during this time.

Qian Jin, area president, Hilton Greater China and Mongolia, stated, “Today, I am thrilled to announce that all Hilton hotels in Chinese Mainland have officially resumed operations. I believe that this accomplishment – which is the result of the collective effort of the Chinese people to contain the epidemic, and of our team members to adapt to new circumstances – can lend us courage in such times.”

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests and team members remains our highest priority and reopening all our hotels in Chinese Mainland is the first step in a measured global recovery process. We are doing everything we can to look after our Hilton family, and I am incredibly proud of how our teams have rallied together to support their communities and each other. We are confident that there are brighter days ahead, and we are eager to welcome guests with our Hilton hospitality once again – in China, and all around the world,” said Chris Nassetta, president and CEO, Hilton.

From the start of the Covid-19 outbreak in China, Hilton worked quickly to respond to the challenges brought by the epidemic. At the operational level, Hilton implemented a comprehensive assessment and management plan for hotels’ daily security protocols and operations:

All employees of Hilton Group and its hotels are adhering to strict prevention efforts,

Continue to strengthen the crisis response mechanism at the Group and hotel levels to ensure that all employees are aware of the emergency response process

Hilton hotels have strictly implemented the anti-epidemic requirements of the local governments and conducted temperature, health code, and travel history registration checks for guests and employees entering the hotels

Increased the frequency of cleaning in all public areas (including lobby, elevator, door handles, public toilets, etc.) and adhered to the use of medical-grade disinfectants

Enhanced training and education on employees concerning hygiene, not only through internal training but also by inviting professional cleaning companies to provide scientific guidance to all staff.

For food safety, Hilton has adopted a mature FSAA (Food Safety Annual Audit) management system to track the source of ingredients, purchase channels, and even throughput within the hotel before cooking. Through various measures – including strict cleaning and disinfection, individual tableware provisions, contactless services, and the health monitoring of dining guests and food delivery personnel – Hilton ensures the safety of food and the dining environment so that guests can enjoy delicious meals with their minds at ease.

To address guests concerns, Hilton launched responsive cancellation policies for guests which were updated five times as the situation evolved. It has also extended the Hilton Honors Membership Programme membership and points in a timely manner, in order to protect the rights and interests of members. Meanwhile, the policies related to owners have been updated three times to reduce the burden on their operations.

At the community level, Hilton has continuously taken an active role in supporting frontline heroes in the fight against Covid-19 in Greater China. As medical teams from around China flew to the epicentre of Wuhan to support local hospitals, three Hilton hotels in Hubei province provided clean, comfortable rooms for these frontline medical professionals. Subsequently, as these frontline professionals completed their duties in Wuhan, another four Hilton hotels received medical teams who returned to their home cities after finishing their assignments.

“I would like to thank all of the team members in China for their efforts and contributions during the past few challenging months. While we continue to work together as a big Hilton family in Asia Pacific, I appeal to everyone at Hilton to continue in our commitment to the industry and our guests,” remarked Alan Watts, executive vice president & regional president, Hilton Asia Pacific.

There were 150 Hilton hotels temperately closed to new bookings during the outbreak. Hilton expects that the demands for quality travel, family bonding, and upgrade consumption – which were suppressed by the epidemic – will become a driving force of consumption during recovery. Meanwhile, the government’s introduction of a series of supporting policies and plans to promote are expected to stimulate the rapid recovery and growth of the tourism industry. Hilton will continue to actively expand its business in China.