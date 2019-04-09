Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks launches The Grand Tour on turning five

Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks, recognised for its food and unique dining concepts, has launched a novel initiative to take dining to a new level. The Grand Tour invites guests to take a sneak peek into how food is prepared in commercial kitchens and beyond, weaving a thread between all the unique ways the functioning of a hotel contributes to the plated masterpiece presented in front of guests.

The Grand Tour which is designed to create a synergy between the front of the hotel and behind the scenes takes guests to a rarely accessed look at how the various facets of the property function together. It’s an intimate sojourn through hallways and secret passages which will throw light on what it takes to create a five-star experience, read a statement issued by the hotel. “The idea is to gain a fresh new perspective on hospitality as a whole, said Manish Garg, GM of the property. “We have all heard of mindful eating, but we wanted to push the boundaries and create a sphere of dining which is distinct – cerebral dining is what we are aiming for. After five years of serving Bangalore we now have a good understanding of what guests want and how to deliver. The entire Tour is planned and executed to the minutest details with canapes and drinks along the way designed to keep the conversation flowing,” he added.

The Grand Tour which is open to groups of 8 to 12, provides guests with a walk through not just the hotel restaurant areas that are easily accessible to every guest, but also to the back of the house – the areas that shape an evening or a stay 2019 is a special year for Hilton Embassy GolfLinks, while the centrally located hotel turns five, it also marks 100 years of the brand Hilton. “What better way to celebrate than to throw open our doors and give guests a sneak peek into an event that is honed from a century of experience,” concluded Garg.