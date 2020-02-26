Hill Zill Winery’s Fruzzanté undergoes rebranding initiative

Read Article

All set to aim big, Fruzzanté, a part of Hill Zill Winery and a family-owned brand founded by Priyanka Save and Nagesh Pai in 2016 has recently undergone a rebranding initiative. The premium fruit-based alcoholic beverage has unveiled its new official branding as ‘Fruzzanté – Sparkling Alcoholic Beverage’ in a conscious effort to create a widespread recognition. Eyeing massive expansion goals in a larger territory, this is a part of the Bordi (Maharashtra) based company’s strategy to resonate with the consumers and reposition itself in the market with a stronger brand identity in the Indian alcoholic beverage category.

While the company targets to expand and create a wider foothold in the market, a rebranding was much needed to enhance its brand presence. This is because, it had a lot more firsts to its name, uniqueness, and awareness amongst bibulous people, that lacked in the earlier phase. The initiative encompassed key elements such as expansion of their portfolio, a dramatic variation in packaging and reduced cost due to change in the tax structure. Prior to the rebranding exercise, the appearance of Fruzzanté was iconic, mainly because of its simplicity.

Looking forward to reach a much bigger consumer base, resonating with consumers at the maximum level is of prime concern. The new branding rightly conveys the brand’s focus on producing and serving premium quality fruit-based alcoholic beverages, while embracing Fruzzanté’s legacy by retaining its indicative of fruits, and an incredible “Farm to Bottle” concept wherein they source all their fruits directly from the farmers and in turn help support the regional agro-economy. This farmer-friendly business model is Priyanka and Nagesh’s way of giving back to their farmer family origins.

Post rebranding, Fruzzanté continues with its key features like 100 per cent fruit-base, vegan, and gluten-free, grabbing a significant focus. Based on evolving taste and preferences of Indian consumers from age-old cocktails to fresher drinks and local palate, the brand stepped into an unconventional and unexplored segment of fruit-based alcoholic beverages with six fruits – Mango, Strawberry, Star Fruit, Chikoo, Pineapple, and soon-to-be-launched Orange, each with its individual geographical identity. Every bottle of the alcoholic beverage category follows a colour scheme that represents the fruit, for example, green indicates Starfruit, pink for Strawberry, and yellow for Pineapple.

Speaking about the rebranding, Priyanka Save, founder, Fruzzanté, said, “Our re-branding effort is one of many things we are initiating, as part of our plan for expanding to new markets, as well as growing to improve customer-experience. We actively surveyed the market and spoke with our distribution partners, and came to a realization that there was a need to showcase the uniqueness of the product, keeping in mind the use of fruits other than grapes that were used to make the drink. Hence creating a new brand identity had to be the first step towards it, before expanding our portfolio and targeting new markets. From our one-of-a-kind drink to our relatively-healthy elements, affordable prices and value offerings, we are leaving no stone unturned, to deliver the best of beverages. We firmly believe, our decision to transform Fruzzanté will keep our brand relevant, for years to come.”

Nagesh Pai, co-founder, Fruzzanté, further added, “While embracing our incredible legacy, we have a great opportunity to produce incredible energy for our brand. We are bringing our USP – 100% fruit produce – to the forefront in this expansion strategy,in a way that it defines our purpose and what our brand stands for.”

With the launch of Fruzzanté as Sparkling Alcoholic Beverage, the brand hopes to cement a change in mind-set pre-defined by age-old liquor producers. Through the means of a visual mnemonic indicating ‘Brewing for a Cause,’ it is Fruzzanté’s aim to strengthen the fact that with every sip comes a contribution to the farmers, who are directly or indirectly related with the brand. And that surely would help achieve the expansion goals in wider territory.”