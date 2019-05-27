Hema Malini rejuvenates at Mercure Goa Devaaya Retreat

Veteran actress Hema Malini recently visited Mercure Goa Devaaya Retreat to rejuvenate and refresh from the city life. Mercure Goa Devaaya Retreat, an exquisite property dedicated to traditional healing is situated on the serene Divar Island on Goa’s beautiful Mandovi River. The property offers authentic Ayurveda, Naturopathy and Yoga treatments with international hospitality standards.

The actress enjoyed her stay at the retreat property and was seen doing yoga by the river with the glorious sunrise, enjoying her organic sattvik meal that was designed as per her doshas at the restaurant in the hotel and many more.

Mercure Goa Devaaya offers focused integrated health programmes using both Ayurveda and Naturopathy for various healing treatments. It is supported by infrastructure like treatment rooms, yoga pavilion, meditation centre, and naturopathy centre. The doctors at the retreat conduct a ‘Prakriti Parikshan’ of the patient and treat them on their ailments using traditional remedies. The retreat has a set of highly skilled doctors, vaidyas & therapists who map personalised treatment plans, considering each patron’s condition.

Speaking about her visit Hema Malini said, “It was a wonderful experience at the retreat property. Nothing compares to unwinding and rejuvenating in such a fresh environment. The Ayurveda therapies, and yoga sessions were amazing and refreshing. I look forward to visit this property again.”