Healthy pan Asian cuisine serving cloud kitchen Pink Panther launches in Mumbai

From wok-tossed veggies and Thai curry to sushi and Japanese agemono, the recently launched cloud kitchen brand Pink Panther specialises in preparing Pan Asian food.

With a 30-seater restaurant in Prabhadevi and a cloud kitchen in Santacruz, Pink Panther offers fast food to those who’d like to eat healthy while ordering in. Fresh, nutritious, local ingredients form the basis of every dish. Natural and fortified homemade accompaniments add to the nutritive value of each lip-smacking offering. Soups are thickened with homemade Kombucha for an extra dose of wellness. Best of all, as a complimentary add-on to every order, one can expect a ‘Pink Magic Box’ — packed with the revitalising power of seeds and nuts, essential vitamins, good cholesterol, calcium and amino acids — to be sprinkled over the food for an additional healthy boost.

The highest standards of safety and hygiene are followed in the kitchen, to further the mission of balancing nutrition and taste for a conscious consumer. When you tuck in to Pink Panther’s California Dream-In Maki Rolls or Wasabi Water Chestnuts, all you need to do is focus on flavour. Pink Panther is founded by Dharmesh Karmokar and Amit Jambotkar of Luciferous Ventures.

Hygiene and health are the paramount concerns when one is ordering in. Recognising this, Pink Panther was founded as a food delivery Asian kitchen that puts health and hygiene first.

“Our kitchens are professionally run, with all safety and hygiene standards. Anyone is welcome to our kitchen. Our chefs are trained extensively in personal hygiene. We use the best quality ingredients and we enrich and fortify our food with various essential natural ingredients,” says co-owner Jambotkar.

“The Pink Panther menu was created with the urban consumer in mind. It suits their lifestyle and it is the best health choice,” adds Karmokar.

In keeping with its commitment to health, Pink Panther serves its Khow Suey with flat rice noodles that contain monolaurate — known to boost immunity. Its dim sum is made with potato flour wrappers (as opposed to unhealthy white flour) and mushrooms, rich in vitamin B12, are used widely in their vegetarian food.

Pink Panther has tied up with food delivery channels like Zomato and Swiggy.