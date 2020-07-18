Hawanawana Spa at Four Seasons Resort Lanai introduces no/low touch spa services

Read Article

Guests seeking relaxation while on vacation can choose from a selection of new low- and no-touch spa services at Hawanawana Spa at Four Seasons Resort Lanai. The Spa, whose Hawaiian name translates to “whispering ocean” now features a range of therapeutic care from Reiki to private sessions with skilled practitioners, ensuring personalised renewal and experiences that soothe mind, body and spirit.

– This practice uses universal life force energy to promote healing, stress reduction and relaxation in a 60-minute private session. Resort practitioner Caroline Joseph, a transformational spiritual coach, has extensive experience in Reiki, yoga, meditation, life balance, managing energy and more. Hypervolt Massage – Though technology, experience a contactless massage that relaxes, revives and recovers while preserving the spirit and serenity of traditional treatment methods. The Hyperice is an innovative handheld percussive device that is used to deliver strokes of a massage with adjustable settings to suit guests’ specific needs.

The Resort’s Wellness Programme features a number of complimentary outdoor yoga, Pilates and meditation classes located in various spaces across the beautifully landscaped grounds. Yoga instructors Rajanish Govind and Will Donnelly lead guests in a variety of small group and private sessions. Govind’s compassionate and calming presence, intuition and comprehensive formal training translates into the most appropriate and supportive services for his clients.

Donnelly, with more than 18 years experience, has an affinity for assisting beginners to discover the profound beauty of the practice and re-inspiring long-term practitioners. In addition, Joseph leads small group restorative as well as Reiki sound healing outdoor classes to allow the mind and body to rejuvenate.

For those desiring a more secluded environment, private options are available.

– Go deeper into a yoga practice, focus on improving specific fitness postures, learn new techniques or take time for self-reflection and meditation in a 60-minute private class with a Resort practitioner, designed exclusively for each guest. Choose the setting – in a private fitness room, in the yoga pavilion or outdoors with cooling ocean breezes and blue skies above. Private Fitness Room – Guests can complete their daily workout in the comfort of a private fitness room. Each room features two pieces of cardio equipment, kettlebell, medicine balls, weight bench, resistance bands and stability ball, and select dumbbells and yoga mats are available upon request.