Harish Chandra: Today’s hotel IT managers need to think and work as business managers

In an exclusive interview with Express Food & Hospitality, Harish Chandra, chief technology officer (CTO), Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, and founder, Global Hospitality Technology Professionals (GHTP), explains how technology can be used to regain guest confidence in the post Covid-19 hotel landscape and why IT managers need to evolve as Chief Innovation Officers

What sort of role would technology play in a hotel in the post-Covid era?

Technology will surely play an important role in the post Covid landscape. The New Normal will be ‘Hi-Tech’ and touch-less guest experiences. Analysing every guest touch-point, to remove and reduce human contact and anything which might come into contact with human being that helps in social distancing. IDS Next, our Hotel ERP partner has developed a contactless, social distancing Guest Personal Mobile engagement application called ‘FX GeM’.

FX-GeM will seamlessly integrate with our Hotel PMS and our guests can do a whole lot of things like Pre Check-In by selecting their choice of rooms, upload travel documents, room upgrade and get into the hotel by scanning QR code and with a keyless system, all these through their smart phones and/or tablets maintaining social distance, as putting their personal hygiene first is utmost priority for us during this pandemic. The solution allows guests to order food, lodge requests and even check-out by paying through digital platforms without downloading any app directly on their smart phone and/or tablet. Mobile Key will be the new normal now.

Hotel chains are adding many new features in their mobile like:

Pre checking formalities like Guest ID Proofs are received on mail or uploaded by the guest on mobile app. Online food ordering system Marketing of hotel services Sending messages to the guest about hygiene and santisation Offering ‘Express bill’ before checkout Sending guest feedback form electronically Marketing of hotel chains in various cities and countries. Informing guests about +ve feedback from other guests and the hotel’s presence on various social media platforms.

The hotel app is a collection of all guest transaction information. It can assist in CRM and loyalty. It can also be used for target marketing based on certain business algorithm.

Hotel cars going for the guest pickup need to be sanitised before and after. Front and back seat need to have some sort of transparent flexi partition to maintain social distancing.

On arrival, guests will be requested to pass through a sanitisation booth or tube for hydrogen peroxide treatment. The luggage coming into a hotel will have to go through the scanning and sanitising process. Guests will have to undergo primary temperature check. A dedicated staff in PPE kit in the hotel porch or lobby will offer hand sanitisers and healthy immunity booster welcome drink on the arrival.

Points of entry should be limited to allow the security team to conduct non-invasive temperature checks utilising thermal cameras. Anyone displaying a temperature over 100.0°F should be taken to a private area for a secondary temperature screening. Employees or guests confirmed to have a temperature over 100.0°F should not be allowed entry to the property and should be directed towards appropriate medical care.

Seating arrangements in hotel lobbies will be removed to create more space for social distancing. To reduce the crowd in the lobby and during check in, the best solution would be a PMS integrated Web Check-in, a process already adapted by many hotels. This will enable guest to upload government approved address id proofs or passport copy as part of pre arrival process in advance. Guest can also email the same in advance.

Hotels also have the option of installing guest self-check-in kiosks for total automated touch free self-check in process and dispensing electronic door key cards. There are also kiosks which allow a guest to scan a QR code on his mobile (BYOD), help in allocating a guest room and auto generate the key, once guest photo/address id is verified. The hotel can replace existing door locks with ‘Bluetooth Low Energy’ (Bluetooth LE) Beacons. Hotels are also exploring Openways with electronic door key locks.

Online payment options should be given to the guests like Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), NEFT, Paytm, Credit or debit card etc and when registration card is digitally signed.

Hotel guest elevators can be voice command enabled or elevator buttons can be displayed on a guest mobile handset when a QR code near the elevator is scanned. At a time only one guest or guest with family should be allowed. Elevators will not stop in between on any other floor to maintain social distancing.

Post Covid when a hotel re opens, guests will be scared to touch TV remotes, AC control unit, drapes, various switches, telephone handset, room service menus, magazines and other sort of paper content. Hence everything needs to be digitised. Voice Control – Artificial Intelligence (AI) based solutions will now gain pace as guests would like everything to be touchless. Before Covid, the Alexa\Google i-homes based AI solutions were ‘good to have’ but now they are ‘must to have’. Guest would also prefer to use these solutions to order food, place housekeeping requests like ‘clean my room’, request for toiletries etc.

Guest folios can be mailed to the guest a night before the checkout. Online payments are recommended. Room keys need to be sanitised after checkout.

What are the new innovative technologies being developed because of the Covid situation?

The industry is looking at usage of skin-temperature screening cameras, geospatial sensing tech (smart floors), chemical and UV light cleaning systems; graphenstone ecological paints and coatings, and contact tracking apps.

Idea of a wrist band product that vibrates when contacts are too close seems like low cost. Ford Company has tested buzzing wristbands to keep workers apart. This may help for example, in managing/restrict number of guests in the fitness centre or the pool. Hotels need to ponder how to start taking reservations for these spaces based on occupancy for social distancing purposes.

Infrared sensor and mobile app declaration at all entrances to measure temperature of visitors before they enter the property.

Hotel butler robots to deliver amenities and items on guest’s request. Guiding robots to guide guests to popular destinations within the property. For safeguarding back of the house, a robot can be stationed at back office/ security reception to greet the visitors and ask where they go, then scan the visitor’s forehead to capture their face, voice and temperature then send to the receptionist to grant access. Disinfection robots can patrol the public areas and offices to sanitise these areas regularly.

How can technology be used to regain guest confidence??

Creative stickers and visuals describing a hotel’s initiatives about hygiene and santisation should be displayed near the entrance, in the lobby, inside the elevators, on the guest room door and on digital screens in the lobby, restaurants, bar etc to assure guests that this is a safe hotel.

Our industry needs to ponder and develop on some intelligent smart technology based solutions to win guest confidence. It can be done by creating a room management/allocation application so that guests can choose sanitised and safe guest rooms. This PMS integrated app should auto allocate rooms that were empty for maximum time to the guest before check-in based on system or AI intelligence. Or let’s imagine that a guest is able to see the below info transparently in real time before check in or booking a guest room:

Room was empty for how many days before it is reallocated?

Date when sanitation was last done (Guest would like to avoid picking TV remote, room telephone, switches etc. These needs to be sanitised regularly)

Who stayed last time? (Country\Nationality of prior guest)

Prior stayed guest was on single/double occupancy or family with kids?

Whether any employee of the hotel had tested positive for Covid?

Whether hotel was shut down or was operating during Covid days?

Whether the hotel has certified staff for hygiene and sanitisation

Does hotel have full Body Sanitisation Chamber/Disinfection Tunnel?

Guests will avoid staying in hotels that have carpets. Carpets in many hotels are generally not regularly cleaned or shampooed. They are sources of cold/cough to a resident as it contains virus and bacterial infections when not cleaned.

A hotel’s PMS should auto intelligently auto allocate guest room that have remained empty for maximum number of days, say 15 days lockdown hurdle before room is reallocated to a new guest or say allow guest to pre-book room based on some back end designed algorithm as given below:

Room empty for more than x (i.e. 10/15) number of days

Availability of Corner room (first and last room will be preferred by guest)

Room with open able window

Room near elevator

Mid-size hotels with limited room inventory can do this exercise of safe room allocation to a guest manually if it is not possible via PMS or a supporting app.

This solution in real time will help guests to see which rooms after sanitisation are kept empty intentionally or were kept ‘out of order’ in last few days so that guest concerns of health and safety are addressed.

How can hotels align their digital strategy with guest satisfaction?

The IT goals for hospitality operators are completely aligned with business and customer goals and they largely align around:

Improving the customer experience through their entire journey -while they are planning travel, pre stay, during stay, post stay and repeat visit.

Improving revenue and efficiency in various parts of the ecosystem. Overall the game will be won when Tech, Processes, and People align to deliver on customer and business goals.

How can hotels use Business Intelligence and predictive analytics to garner guest loyalty?

Data is everywhere but making use of data will define the winners for tomorrow. Besides, loyalty truly comes from giving the customer what they need. For example, we recently revamped our website with Simplotel and they have been funnelling us with reports of what customers are looking for on the website. We have used the data to open up higher occupancy rates on several hotels wherever we could, to meet the needs of our customer.

We look at data very closely from every aspect. It gives us information on which cities are becoming popular, which locations are becoming popular, what are guests looking for. We use this data to customise offers and packages for our customers.

What are the challenges in mobile driven experiences?

We believe in mobile first. We also believe that the answer to mobile may not necessarily lie in apps. Today on the desktop we hardly download any software – it is all on the browser. We believe that mobile browsers are now just as good to deliver an app like experience to our customers. Therefore we have implemented a solution from Simplotel to create an app like experience for our customers on the mobile phone without requiring an app download.

We also are looking out for the voice channel. With the popularity of Amazon Echo and Google Home, we are constantly evaluating what these mean for our customers.

We believe the biggest barrier is understanding the customer. Once we are clear about what the customer wants, implementation is usually simple.

What advice would you give hospitality IT managers?

Today’s hotel IT managers need to think and work as business managers. They should meet guest and understand today’s guest requirements so that they can focus on business needs and create proactive technology solutions and a winning digital IT strategy for their hotel.

They need to work closely with all departments, research and innovation by evolving themselves as ‘Chief Innovation Officers’ and Chief Revival Officers’ to offer competitive digital solutions for their respective hotels.

They need to share their point of view on various technology transformation topics with the management, on how business challenges can be addressed with newer thoughts and technology adoptions.

IT managers should hone their skills in some areas of e-commerce platforms, Digital marketing, Online reputation management, ‘SMAC’ – Social media, Analytics and Cloud and in ‘BAR’ -Blockchain, Artificial intelligence and Robotics. Basic knowledge of cyber security, challenges associated from employee WFH (Work from home) etc have now become important. I foresee that future GMs will be smart and intelligent IT managers who have good hotel operational knowledge.