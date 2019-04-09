Hard Rock International saves 11,400 kW across 18 globally-situated hotels during Earth Hour

As part as of its on-going commitment to help ‘save the planet,’ Hard Rock International participated in the worldwide ‘Earth Hour’ movement – turning off the lights at 18 properties across the globe. As the world clock struck 8:30 pm local time on March 30, Hard Rock Hotel guests from China to the West Coast of the U.S. participated in this symbolic lights-out event. From the participating properties, Hard Rock saved a combined total of 11,400 kilowatts, which would be enough to power more than 50 outdoor concerts. “We are proud to participate in this year’s Earth Hour initiative and will continue to make strides to help the environment,” said Dale Hipsh, senior vice president of hotels, Hard Rock International.

During the event, all light sources in public areas such as the lobby, restaurants and bars, the terraces and the hotels’ outdoor lighting were switched off. Properties not only hosted candle-lit dinners but took a step further and planned enticing events for guests to enjoy. Various ‘glow in the dark’ activities were offered including glowing manicure & pedicures, live painting sessions, flash mobs, nomadic dance performances, face-painting & tattoos, fire bowls & marshmallow sessions and much more.

“Corporate social responsibility (CSR) is a critical part of what we do,” said Zubair Rashidi, regional director of marketing, Hard Rock International. “It’s an honor to partner with WWF and support this initiative. We will continue to give back to our planet and hit the high note on sustainability,” Rashidi added.

Speaking about the global event, Vikas Sharma, VP operations, Hard Rock Hotel Goa, said, “Earth Hour is a great initiative to bring the world together and act against climate change. We believe that everyone has a role to play and we need to be proactive in preserving the environment. Global movements like these remind us that change is necessary for a greener renewable future and we are happy to join the crusade to promote recycling, environmental clean-up, and wildlife protection.”

The participating properties were- Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen, Hard Rock Hotel Bali, Hard Rock Hotel Penang, Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya, Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast, Hard Rock Hotel Goa, Hard Rock Hotel Davos, Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife, Hard Rock Hotel Sioux City, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe, Hard Rock Hotel San Diego, Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana, Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta, and Hard Rock Hotel Guadalajara.

Earth Hour is a global environmental movement by World Wildlife Fund (WWF), a non-governmental organisation working toward wilderness preservation. Each year, WWF inspires millions of people, businesses, and landmarks worldwide to turn off their lights for 60 minutes and showcase their commitment to combatting climate change and protecting nature. In 2018, 188 countries and territories participated in Earth Hour, along with 18,000 landmarks.