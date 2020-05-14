Hard Rock International (HRI) acquires full IPR to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in deal with Juniper Capital

Read Article

Transaction gives HRI full rights to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, affiliates and branding

Hard Rock International (HRI) announced today that the world-renowned entertainment and hospitality brand has purchased all rights to the Hard Rock brand and related trademarks in Las Vegas from Houston-based private equity firm, Juniper Capital, which purchased the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas in 2018 from Brookfield Asset Management.

The transaction allows HRI exclusive full rights to memorabilia, signage and merchandise, along with intellectual property rights for affiliated restaurant and entertainment trademarks and website domain names. Effective immediately, HRI and its affiliates will no longer be restricted from developing, owning, licensing, managing or operating any Hard Rock-branded casino and integrated resort within Clark County, Nevada.

Jim Allen, chairman, Hard Rock International said, “This agreement marks an exciting chapter for Hard Rock, in Las Vegas and beyond. We look forward to the opportunity of enhancing our presence in Las Vegas, which will always be one of the most iconic entertainment markets in the world.”

As an internationally recognised brand known for amazing experiences and premiere hospitality, HRI will now be able to own and manage the ultimate guest experience in Las Vegas.

With venues in 76 countries including India, spanning 262 locations that include owned/licensed or managed hotels, casinos, Rock Shops and Cafes – Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognised companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world’s most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe.