Hard Rock Hotel New York hosts “Topping Out” ceremony at its future location in Times Square

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Hard Rock International, one of the world’s most iconic dining, entertainment and hospitality brands, and nationally acclaimed real estate developer Extell Development Company, celebrated their latest construction milestone with a “topping out” ceremony at the site of the future Hard Rock Hotel New York. This achievement marks the completion of the fundamental framework atop the 35th floor terrace of what is soon to be another marquee Hard Rock property.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Hard Rock, Extell and AECOM Tishman representatives hoisted the US flag high above Times Square and hosted a socially distant luncheon and cake cutting ceremony exclusively for the construction and leadership teams to thank everyone involved in this important milestone.

The construction team at the site of the future Hard Rock Hotel New York hoists the US flag high above Times Square to commemorate the “topping out” of the fundamental framework of Hard Rock Hotel New York’s 35th floor terrace

Jim Allen, chairman, Hard Rock International said, “While not the typical ‘topping out’ ceremony, we wanted to express our gratitude for the talent and expertise of our partners with this ceremony during these challenging times. We have no doubt Hard Rock Hotel New York will be a world-class destination in the heart of New York City.”

The 291,000 gross square foot Hard Rock Hotel New York property will feature 446 rooms across 37 floors, including two entertainment venues, meeting spaces, all-day dining options, a Body Rock® Fitness Center and a rooftop lounge offering breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline. This location will be adorned with carefully selected, priceless Hard Rock memorabilia honoring musicians who have been inspired by New York City. This Hard Rock Hotel will be a must-visit entertainment destination in the heart of midtown Manhattan and is slated to start welcoming guests in 2022.

With venues in 76 countries spanning 256 locations that include owned/licensed or managed hotels, casinos, Rock Shops and Cafes – Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognised companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world’s most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe.

