Hard Rock Hotel Goa celebrates annual cake-mixing event “Mingle All The Way”

Ushering in the yuletide season, Hard Rock Hotel Goa organised its annual cake-mixing event “Mingle All The Way” with much gaiety and fervour. Led by executive chef Arun Vats and his enthusiastic culinary brigade, the event saw a kaleidoscope of raisins, dry fruits and nuts taking centre stage with bottles of alcohol flowing into the heady mix. While guests and staff were all engaged with mingling the aromatic ingredients, Goa’s popular band “The Retro Project” took the crowd to the dance floor with some peppy Christmas jingles.

Highlighting the essence of the event, Vikas Sharma, VP – operations, Hard Rock Hotel Goa said, “This is the third edition of our cake-mixing event and it’s delightful to see people from different walks of life join in the celebrations year on year. At Hard Rock, we believe that All Is One and therefore we are happy to create such culinary experiences to reach out to the local community and spread the spirit of camaraderie during the festive season.”

The gala evening also saw beer and bites doing the rounds as the who’s who from the hospitality & entertainment circles indulged in music and dance, adding to the festivities at Hard Rock Hotel Goa.