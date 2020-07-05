Hard Rock Cafe honours healthcare heroes with free Legendary Steak Burger promotion till July 31

Cue the thunderous applause! Hard Rock Cafe officially announced the launch of a special promotion honoring healthcare heroes working around the clock to provide support to communities nationwide during these challenging times. Frontline healthcare workers with valid identification are eligible to receive a free Legendary Steak Burger at participating Hard Rock Cafe locations now through July 31, 2020. The promotion comes as Hard Rock reopens cafe locations nationwide in compliance with recommendations from local health officials.

“Hard Rock is proud to reward heroes that are working tirelessly in support of their community with a Legendary Steak Burger courtesy of Hard Rock Cafe. We thank these selfless individuals and this small gesture of appreciation is the least we can do to express our gratitude. We are also excited to reopen the doors to Hard Rock Cafe locations around the country, with the health and safety of our team members and guests at the forefront of this effort,” said Stephen K. Judge, president of cafe operations, Hard Rock International.

Hard Rock Cafe’s lineup of delicious, award-winning steak burgers that community heroes can choose from includes options such as The Original Legendary Burger, BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger and The Big Cheeseburger. Hard Rock Cafe’s Steak Burgers are crafted with a proprietary beef blend to produce the most flavorful burger possible and include premium accompaniments like freshly baked, toasted buns, produce at its prime and signature sauces.

Hard Rock International has partnered with world-renowned public health and safety organizations like ECOSURE and the NSF International, formerly known as the National Sanitation Foundation, to ensure its properties are “SAFE + SOUND” to reopen, meeting the highest standards of safety, sanitation, food handling and employee training. The enhanced safety protocol includes, but is not limited to procedures such as a state-of-the-art, non-intrusive thermal temperature screening process before entering, social distancing measures and protective mask requirements for all team members.