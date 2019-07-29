Haier introduces single cabinet wine cellar

Haier, a leading company in home appliances & consumer electronics has introduced its new classic wine cellar- JC-87A which boasts of a state of the art design for preservation and ageing of wines in elegant, well-designed cabinets.

The newly introduced wine cellar has a capacity to store up to 25 bottles giving varied options to store the whites and reds each at a time with different temperature control modes. This new model is equipped with two different buttons dedicated to set appropriate temperature levels for preserving the red and white wine separately thereby maintaining its taste and texture. Designed with premium aesthetic sense, the new

high-end wine cellar is decked up with supreme quality wooden shelves that perfectly complements the décor of a modern house while creating a niche for itself. It displays a perfect amalgamation of innovation and design thereby ensuring a special experience for oenophiles in India.

The cellar’s anti- UV-protected glass door prevents UV rays from coming into contact with the wine hence, keeping the taste intact for a longer period of time, and avoiding the unpleasant aroma that can spoil your most treasured wines. It further enables the aging process of wines to naturally take place and hence, reduces the redox potential.

With the in-built anti-vibration system in the wine cellar’s compressor, the noise and micro-vibrations are neutralised. Unique features like activated carbon filter, automatic doorstop and full length recess handle add to the aesthetics of the cellar.

Commenting on the launch of the new wine cellar, Eric Braganza, president, Haier India said, “With wine drinking gaining popularity in India, high-end wine cellars are carving a strong niche for themselves in the domestic market. We want to create a unique experience for our consumers with our newly crafted wine cellars that are appropriate to store both red and white wine. We are delighted to further strengthen our product line up with this new product, thus living up to the brand promise of ‘Inspired Living’.”

The practically designed interior LED lighting system consumes less energy than conventional systems and does not emit any heat. The internal LED display is also equipped to set the temperature, regulating the temperature between 6 to 18 degrees, which is conducive to preserving the wine quality. This helps to maintain a perfect ambient temperature in your wine cellar. The new wine cellar has Class A energy rating hence saving higher on electricity bills.