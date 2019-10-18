GVK Lounge at T2 Mumbai Airport launches new menu

The GVK Lounge at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), operated by Travel Food Services (TFS), has introduced a new menu with a wide range of vegetarian and non – vegetarian dishes. The food story is handcrafted by the lounge’s award-winning executive chef Rajesh Shetty – who has put together the extensive menu with a stir of cuisines around the world.

The à la carte menu features a mouth-watering plethora of options from appetisers to desserts. Styles of appetisers like Shoyu Ramen, Miso Glazed Scallops, and Pumpkin and Sage Tortellini to main course options like Scallop and Prawn Agnolotti, Slow Cooked Herb Crusted Rack of Lamb, and Zaituni Kumbh lets you unfold the delightful multi-cuisine experience. One can end their meal on a sweet note with Middle Eastern Sampler, Signature White Chocolate Lava Cake or Trio of Frozen Yogurt as dessert. The gifting partner for the breaking bread event is The Good life Company.

Commenting on the new menu, Chef Shetty said, “Our idea is to offer a new experience to the travellers by introducing innovating concepts and tasteful escapade. The exquisite handcrafted menu put together from an exceptional world cuisine palate will cater to taste buds of national as well as international travellers. This new journey of the multi cuisine menu embarks on us constantly trying to innovate ourselves with unique culinary experiences.”

Speaking about the launch, Gaurav Dewan, COO and business head, Travel Food Services said, “We want travellers to relish from a new mix of dishes from across the globe while they commence their journey. We are constantly innovating ourselves to create a luxurious ambience for our guests.”