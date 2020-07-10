Growth in India’s non-alcoholic beverage market driven by aggressive marketing

Read Article

According to a recent report released by ResearchAndMarkets.com, growth of the non-alcoholic beverage market in India can be attributed to rising awareness about healthy lifestyle & wellness, rising disposable income and an increasing number of people consuming soft drinks and juices with their meals. Moreover, marketing activities by leading brands, including endorsements by leading film stars, have also been driving non-alcoholic beverage consumption in India. Also, changing tastes and preferences of consumers, and consumer propensity towards consumption of food & beverages has led to the rise in the consumption of non-alcoholic beverages.

The “India Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market, By Product Type, By Packaging Type, By Pack Size, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” report says that the non-alcoholic beverage market is categorised into Carbonated Beverages & Non-Carbonated Beverages, among which Non-Carbonated Beverages have witnessed a faster growth and the category is expected to grow at a higher pace than Carbonated Beverages throughout the forecast period as well. Non-Carbonated Beverages category held the majority share in 2019, because of their health benefits, huge popularity and consumer’s preferences for a healthy lifestyle.

North India dominated the country’s non-alcoholic beverage market in 2019, and the region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Some of the major players operating in India Non-Alcoholic Beverage market are Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages, Varun Beverages (PepsiCo), Dabur, Parle Agro , Manpasand Beverages, among others.