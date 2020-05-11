Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

India will see its first Radisson Red…

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Home > Latest Updates > Grand Mercure Bengaluru with hotel management schools across Karnataka introduces virtual mentorship platform
Latest Updates

Grand Mercure Bengaluru with hotel management schools across Karnataka introduces virtual mentorship platform

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

Amidst the COVID 2019 lockdown, Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall collaborated with hotel management schools across Karnataka to ensure that learning does indeed go on. The programme, designed as a virtual mentorship platform, takes the expertise of our leaders to the young and budding hoteliers. Each session is headed by a departmental specialist and focuses on key takeaways that go beyond textbook knowledge. Sessions so far have included pressing topics from Revenue Management, Sales and HR apart from the core operational areas.

“Talent development has always been a key aspect of community support for me. Connecting with the students in these difficult times and being part of their learning has been an extremely gratifying experience” said, Sachin Maheshwary, GM, Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall.

The hotel has so far connected with many top hotel management schools in the city including Institute of Hotel Management Bangalore, International Institute of Hotel Management, Army Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology and Ramaiah College of Hotel Management to conduct online mentorship sessions.

Share

Related posts

TinyOwl ties up with 1000+ restaurants for World Cup season

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Sarovar Hotels & Resorts opens mid-market hotel in Vandalur

Mohit Rathod

V&B Lifestyle India opens its first store in Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More