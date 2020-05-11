Grand Mercure Bengaluru with hotel management schools across Karnataka introduces virtual mentorship platform

Read Article

Amidst the COVID 2019 lockdown, Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall collaborated with hotel management schools across Karnataka to ensure that learning does indeed go on. The programme, designed as a virtual mentorship platform, takes the expertise of our leaders to the young and budding hoteliers. Each session is headed by a departmental specialist and focuses on key takeaways that go beyond textbook knowledge. Sessions so far have included pressing topics from Revenue Management, Sales and HR apart from the core operational areas.

“Talent development has always been a key aspect of community support for me. Connecting with the students in these difficult times and being part of their learning has been an extremely gratifying experience” said, Sachin Maheshwary, GM, Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall.

The hotel has so far connected with many top hotel management schools in the city including Institute of Hotel Management Bangalore, International Institute of Hotel Management, Army Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology and Ramaiah College of Hotel Management to conduct online mentorship sessions.