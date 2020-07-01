Godrej Security Solutions launches UV Case; expands health security portfolio in India

Read Article

Godrej Security Solutions (GSS), the leading player in future technology of security solutions, announced its venture into the health security segment with the COVID Defence Security Range of products in May. To meet the growing demand for products in the health security space, Godrej has launched ‘UV Case’ and expanded its health security segment. The portfolio address the issue of sanitising daily objects, equipment and surfaces that come in contact with several people before entering a premise.

The newly launched UV Case from Godrej Security Solutions uses the UV-C light disinfection technology that helps to create a multiple barrier approach to reducing the transmission of the virus and germs based on current disinfection data and empirical evidence. Worldwide, UV-C Sterilisation is the most established scientiﬁc method for dry killing more than 65 families of pathogens, viruses and bacteria, including SARS-CoV-1.

Commenting on the launch Mehernosh Pithawalla, VP, Godrej Security Solutions said, “Studies show that UV-C light has been used extensively for more than 40 years in disinfecting drinking water, wastewater, air, pharmaceutical products, and surfaces against a whole suite of human pathogens. Today, health security has become a priority for everyone. There is an increased need for a product post Covid-19 that would sanitise anything that has been brought home from external environments. The Godrej UV Case meets this need; it disinfects and decontaminates almost everything used by an individual daily from mobiles, masks, newspaper, clothes, accessories, books, bags and many other innumerable articles. It will also be helpful for the healthcare sector for sanitisation of PPEs kits. As a market leader, it was incumbent on us to launch a product only after rigorous internal and external testing before it could reach consumers. With the UV Case, we move one step closer to achieving our mission of making the world a safer and healthier place.”

Mehernosh added, “Godrej Security Solutions estimates the total addressable health security and safety market for FY-2021 in the country is around Rs 200 crore. We seek to capture at least 20 per cent share of the addressable market. Homes, work-places of the future, as well as many industries, will have to ensure minimum human interference and combat spread of infectious diseases through surface contact. The product enables homeowners and commercial establishments to sanitise their daily-use items like watches, wallets, keys, mobiles, clothes, parcels, among others. Stationery, medical equipment, and salon products can be disinfected in the case to protect and sanitise them before use. Shop owners can disinfect their items for sale before and after customers have had a touch and feel of the same.”

The sanitisation process of the UV Case is a chemical-free case that helps to kill 99.9 per cent viruses and sanitises everything from cash, jewellery, mobile phones to masks, and PPE Kits. The new product has found industry-wide applications in Hospitality, Healthcare, Leisure, Retail, and Homes. The UV Case comes in three sizes – 15L, 30L and 54L which gives consumer maximum usable volume ranging for home use to industrial use starting at Rs 8,999. Currently available across stores from GSS and will be available on their e-commerce website.

UV Sanitiser Case

Certified & Tested by CSIR (ICMR Approved Laboratory)

CE Conformity Certificate

Kills 99.9% Viruses & Germs

Disinfection & Decontamination from Bacteria & Viruses

UV-C Light based Sanitization Process

Certified 11W UV-C Tubes (up to 11000 Hrs Usable Life

Ergonomic Design with Front Loading; Prevents Surface to Human Transmission

Chemical Free Process

Sanitises and protects Delivery Packages, Medical equipment, Cash, Daily Use items (Keys, Pens etc.)