Godrej Appliances eyes sales of 50,000 units of Qube, 20 per cent in B2B sales in first year

Godrej Appliances has launched ‘Qube’ – an F&B cooler based on thermoelectric cooling technology with cube-like dimensions and weighing only 11 kgs. Speaking at the launch, Kamal Nandi, business head & executive VP, Godrej Appliances, said the cooler is ideal for any setting be it a home or hotels. “The cooler which works on a thermo-electric chip, comes with features including LED-lit interiors, stabiliser-free operation, magnetic auto door closure system, etc., and, is also 100 per cent green and environment-friendly. It is unique as it doesn’t make any noise and can also run on a 12W battery and also one doesn’t has to face any hassle of defrosting,” he added.

“With the hospitality industry looking to add value to their consumers, Qube is an ideal match since it adds immense value to the customers,” he said about the product’s usability by the hospitality industry.

“The F&B cooler is free from refrigerants and a compressor; is energy-efficient as it consumes only 12W through DC and is also functional on an inverter. Qube can maintain the temperature up to 180 minutes during power cuts due to its thick insulation,” informed Sanjay Loniyal, asst. VP, thermoelectric application development, Godrej Appliances.

Speaking about the distribution plans for Qube, Anup Bhargava, product group head – refrigerator, Godrej Appliances, said, “In the first year, Godrej Appliances is eyeing sales of 50,000 units of Qube of which 20 per cent will comprise the B2B sales, especially the hospitality market. We are looking at both conventional trade route as well as e-commerce channels for the distribution of Qube pan-India.”

Qube is suited for a variety of storage needs including beverages, milk, dairy products, fruits, veggies, chocolates, medicines, etc. The cooler will be available in two colours – metallic grey and black.