Glenfiddich with Whisky Auctioneer raises £240,000 for charity with online auction

Read Article

Glenfiddich recently announced that a staggering £240,000 was raised at auction for local causes that support the Speyside community. Having attracted over 13,000 bidders from 55 countries, the limited-edition bottles of Glenfiddich 2007 (Cask No. 25427) Spirit of Speyside Distillery Edition 2020 was a not to be missed opportunity for whisky lovers. Glenfiddich released only 450 bottles of this exceptional whisky, to celebrate the Spirit of Speyside festival, cancelled this year in light of Covid-19.

On top of the £215,000 raised by the auction, an additional contribution of over £24,000 was added to the overall auction result by host, Whisky Auctioneer. The online whisky auction specialist donated the 10 per cent buyers’ commission plus fees from registrations during the course of the six-day auction to the grand total raised.

The auction drew international interest, sparking competitive bidding online from the moment the auction went live to the all-important last hour rush, resulting in 13,000 bids overall.

“We are thrilled with the success of this auction. The money raised will help so many people in the Speyside community, a community that is as important to us today as it was to William Grant over 130 years ago when the distillery first opened,” said, Claudia Falcone, global brand director, Glenfiddich.

On average each lot sold for approximately £480. The most sought after bottle numbers include 1 of 450 and 2 of 450 which in turn sold for £6,800 and £3,200 respectively.

The final amount raised of £240,000 will go directly to support local Speyside causes most affected by the Covid-19 crisis; and will be split between NHS Grampian, Moray Food Plus and Keirans Legacy.

Iain McClune, founder, Whisky Auctioneer commented, “We’re incredibly proud to have hosted the sale of this exceptional Glenfiddich bottling, and to contribute to the funds raised. The auction has captured the attention of the generous global whisky community and will make a real difference to those in need during these difficult times.”

The Glenfiddich Spirit of Speyside Distillery Edition 2020, which has spent 13 years maturing in the darkness of Glenfiddich’s Warehouse 26, was originally handpicked by Master Distiller Brian Kinsman to honour the annual Spirit of Speyside Festival being cancelled, has now gone on to mean so much more to so many people. From the global whisky enthusiasts who were able to purchase a rare and special liquid to the charities themselves who provide vital support to the Speyside community.