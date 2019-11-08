Glenfiddich in collaboration with Malabar Secrets introduces Glenfiddich Experiments

Glenfiddich, globally leading single-malt whisky continues to push boundaries of experimentation with the never seen before single-malt curation- ‘Glenfiddich Experiments’. The ground-breaking initiative is a result of collaboration between Glenfiddich and Malabar Secrets, a niche state-of-the-art natural spice flora extracts brand. Glenfiddich has reinvented the norm and redefined the single malt serve in India with Glenfiddich Experiments.

The event was hosted at Mumbai’s first members’ only workspace and social club, The A. Romil Ratra, CEO at The A and a leading hospitality veteran co-hosted the evening with Angad Singh Gandhi, India Brand Ambassador, Glenfiddich. Building on the experimentative spirit of Glenfiddich, the culinary team at The A curated an exclusive menu by integrating select local herbs and spices, taking inspiration from the essence of 3 elixirs, i.e. Sweet Obsession, Dufftown Confluence and Bittersweet Symphony and finished the experience with a global appeal.

The ‘Glenfiddich Experiments’ experience re-defines the rules of traditional single malt serve by exploring and handpicking exotic ingredients that are specialties of India’s diverse landscape and bringing them to magically fuse with Glenfiddich’s best. Carefully curated by the Glenfiddich India Brand Ambassador, Angad Singh Gandhi, the highlight of these serves are the specially designed elixirs that uplift the sublime Glenfiddich 12-year old to even greater heights. Comprising of three exceptional elixirs- Bitter Sweet Symphony, Dufftown Confluence, Sweet Obsession that have been formulated by bringing together fine ingredients such as the fragrant Mysore jasmine, spicy Malabar clove, Kerala black pepper, cinnamon from the Western Ghats, bitter orange from Nagpur, the Kashmir peach, spiced coriander from Karnataka and other unique handpicked spices to create the perfect background for aromatic elevation.

Payal Nijhawan, head of marketing, William Grant & Sons India said, “Glenfiddich as a brand believes in breaking whisky rules and challenging traditions, we believe in the philosophy of what can’t be done, must be done at the Glenfiddich distillery. Our collaboration with Malabar Spice to launch ‘Glenfiddich Experiments’ is in sync with our history of seeking the extraordinary and continue to bring out revolutionary offerings.”

Angad Singh Gandhi, brand ambassador, Glenfiddich India said, “India is a market that likes to savour the flavours of their single-malts. We wanted to offer consumers an experience that would further enhance their single-malt serve, thus the idea of ‘Glenfiddich Experiments’ was born. We’re extremely thrilled to present these first-of-its-kind serves and are confident that they will intrigue and appeal to the Indian consumer.”

The Glenfiddich Experiments menu is a celebration of thoroughly researched recipes with ground-breaking experience and innovative additions that promise to be a revolution for single-malt lovers.