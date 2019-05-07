Ginger signs new property in Dwarka, Gujarat

Ginger has recently signed a new hotel in Dwarka, Gujarat. With the addition of this hotel, Ginger will have eleven hotels in the state.

The new hotel will have 99 well-appointed rooms, an all-day diner, a meeting room and a fitness centre offering a truly seamless stay experience to its guests. The hotel is a management contract agreement with Bluerock Hospitality Ventures Pvt. Ltd and is slated to commence operations by the end of May 2019.

Deepika Rao, MD and CEO, Ginger, said, “We are happy to partner with Blue Rock Hospitality Ventures in the pilgrimage city of Dwarka. With this hotel, we will expand our footprint to 795 keys in the vibrant state of Gujarat.”

Dwarka is an ancient city and is well known for its many temples. The city also has a beautiful beach overlooking the vast expanses of the Arabian Sea, a wildlife sanctuary, and many more tourist attractions.

With the signing of this hotel, The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) will have 15 hotels across its brands in the state of Gujarat.