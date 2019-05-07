Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

People on the move

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

The Authentic dining experience

Latest Updates

Ginger signs new property in Dwarka, Gujarat

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Ginger has recently signed a new hotel in Dwarka, Gujarat. With the addition of this hotel, Ginger will have eleven hotels in the state.

The new hotel will have 99 well-appointed rooms, an all-day diner, a meeting room and a fitness centre offering a truly seamless stay experience to its guests. The hotel is a management contract agreement with Bluerock Hospitality Ventures Pvt. Ltd and is slated to commence operations by the end of May 2019.

Deepika Rao, MD and CEO, Ginger, said, “We are happy to partner with Blue Rock Hospitality Ventures in the pilgrimage city of Dwarka. With this hotel, we will expand our footprint to 795 keys in the vibrant state of Gujarat.”

Dwarka is an ancient city and is well known for its many temples. The city also has a beautiful beach overlooking the vast expanses of the Arabian Sea, a wildlife sanctuary, and many more tourist attractions.

With the signing of this hotel, The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) will have 15 hotels across its brands in the state of Gujarat.

Related posts

FreeCharge strengthens footprint in hospitality sector; partners with OYO

Mohit Rathod

Singapore Airlines to enhance F&B sustainability practices

Mohit Rathod

ICRA: Indian hospitality sector witnesses subdued growth during Q1 FY2019, FY2019 growth estimated to be in line

EF&H Staff-Delhi

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More