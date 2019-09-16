Trending now

Ginger signs fourth hotel in Goa

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Ginger has just signed a new hotel in Candolim, Goa; thus taking the brand’s presence to four hotels in Goa. The brand is already present in Panaji, Dona Paula and Margao.

Speaking about the development, Deepika Rao, MD and CEO, Ginger, said, “We are happy to partner with Calvin Trade and Developers Pvt. Ltd. and expand our presence in Goa. Ginger Candolim is located amidst the most happening beaches and popular tourist spots in north Goa.”

The new 125-key lean luxe hotel has an an all-day diner with a bar and will include a meeting room, a swimming pool and a fitness centre. This hotel is on a fully fitted lease and is slated to commence operations in early 2022. With the signing of this hotel, IHCL will increase its portfolio to 13 hotels in Goa.

