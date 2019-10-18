Ginger partners with IHM-A to launch Ginger Leadership Programme

Ginger has announced partnership with the Institute of Hotel Management-Aurangabad (IHM-A), one of the country’s top hotel management institutes, to launch the ‘Ginger Leadership Programme’ that will enable IHM-A students to achieve hotel manager positions, akin to general manager positions, in a short span of five years.

Speaking about the programme, Deepika Rao, MD and CEO, Ginger said, “The Ginger Leadership Programme has been created specifically to meet the career aspirations of young talent in hospitality. Our partnership with IHM-Aurangabad underlines our commitment to build a strong talent pool of hospitality professionals in the country, who will be valuable assets to Ginger.”

Through the programme, within a period of two years, a potential candidate will progress in the job to the level of assistant hotel manager with leadership inputs, eventually leading to the position of hotel manager by the end of the fifth year. The pre-selection process for this programme has been digitally enabled in partnership with GlobalGyan Academy of Management Education via an intuitive game-based mobile application, followed by video screening, group discussion and final one-on-one engagement with the prospective candidates.

Prof. (Dr.) Satish Jayaram, principal and director, IHM-A, is highly enthused with the first set of students being evaluated from the institute. “We are delighted to participate with Ginger Hotels in the Ginger Leadership Programme. This will enable fast-track growth and development for the students and give them a great platform to rise in their careers rapidly,” he added.