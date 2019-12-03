Ginger opens re-imagined hotel in Wakad, Pune

Ginger recently unveiled the renovated and re-imagined hotel in Wakad, Pune. The new look is in line with the refreshed identity of the brand reflecting a completely fresh and contemporary take on design.

Deepika Rao, MD and CEO, Ginger said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of the re-imagined Ginger Pune, Wakad. The renovation has transformed the hotel to a stylish and unique offering.”

The re-imagined Ginger Wakad presents a co-existence of contrasts through dynamic spaces, seamlessly blending the lines of work and play. The design creates experiences that are vibrant, quirky, intuitive and smart. Café Et Cetera, the signature all-day diner, offers a variety of global and local selections of comfort food. It also doubles up as a personal workstation. Additional facilities such as the fitness center and the meeting room have also been redesigned.

The service style is designed around the never stop lifestyle of the guests enabling them to do more, whether it is on-the-go breakfast or express laundry service. The redesigned spaces will bring together attractive public areas as well as spots designed for solitude, allowing the smooth transition from one to the other. They come alive with vivacious high energy glocal music.

Joi Design, renowned international interior designers, have worked on the new design of the repositioned Ginger brand.