Ginger opens ninth hotel in Gujarat

Ginger has opened a ‘Lean Luxe’ hotel in Sanand, Gujarat. With this hotel, the brand will have a total of nine operating hotels in the state of Gujarat and two more in the pipeline.

The hotel presents re-imagined spaces that blur the lines of work and play and creates experiences that are vibrant, quirky, intuitive and smart. Café Et Cetera, the all-day diner, will serve select Japanese cuisine and ‘glocal’ comfort food, doubling up as a personal workstation. With 104 well-appointed rooms, complimentary WiFi, a conference room and fitness centre, the hotel will offer guests a memorable stay.

Deepika Rao, MD and CEO, Ginger, said, “We are excited to announce the opening of Ginger Sanand. Built around our Lean Luxe design philosophy of seamlessness, this hotel facilitates the ‘never stop’ lifestyle to the millennial travellers.”

Located 35 kms from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, GINGER Sanand is based in the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation area which houses major industries such as Automobile, Pharma and FMCG. The National Highway-17 connects the city to a network of roadways, railways and ports, thus, making it highly accessible.

With the opening of this hotel, the Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) will have fifteen hotels across its brands in the state of Gujarat.