Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

People on the move

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Latest Updates

Ginger opens ninth hotel in Gujarat

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Ginger has opened a ‘Lean Luxe’ hotel in Sanand, Gujarat. With this hotel, the brand will have a total of nine operating hotels in the state of Gujarat and two more in the pipeline.

The hotel presents re-imagined spaces that blur the lines of work and play and creates experiences that are vibrant, quirky, intuitive and smart. Café Et Cetera, the all-day diner, will serve select Japanese cuisine and ‘glocal’ comfort food, doubling up as a personal workstation. With 104 well-appointed rooms, complimentary WiFi, a conference room and fitness centre, the hotel will offer guests a memorable stay.

Deepika Rao, MD and CEO, Ginger, said, “We are excited to announce the opening of Ginger Sanand. Built around our Lean Luxe design philosophy of seamlessness, this hotel facilitates the ‘never stop’ lifestyle to the millennial travellers.”

Located 35 kms from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, GINGER Sanand is based in the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation area which houses major industries such as Automobile, Pharma and FMCG. The National Highway-17 connects the city to a network of roadways, railways and ports, thus, making it highly accessible.

With the opening of this hotel, the Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) will have fifteen hotels across its brands in the state of Gujarat.

Share

Related posts

B9 Beverages raises US$ 6 million funding

Mohit Rathod

Sands China to develop land parcel three on Cotai Strip, Macao

Mirah Hospitality introduces Ping Pong in December

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More