Ghost Kitchens partners with Culinary Culture’s #MeriMAAsterChef Contest on Instagram

Culinary Culture, a leading culinary platform has partnered with Ghost Kitchens for its on-going #MeriMAAsterChef contest. The social media initiative has been designed to recognize and reward Indian mothers and their delectable dishes. The contest intends to highlight the sentiment of ‘Maa Ke Haath Ka Khaana’ (food prepared by the mother) and participants have an opportunity to ‘Make their MAA famous’ and win cash prizes along the way.

In addition to cash prizes, it has been announced that one lucky participant will also have be given an opportunity to convert her passion of cooking into a real business, which will be backed by Ghost Kitchens as a part of its ‘Mompreneur’ initiative.

Ghost Kitchens will select one Mompreneur from the participants and help her establish a F&B brand under any of the F&B segments (cloud kitchens, pop-ups or food retail). Ghost kitchens will not only support her with growth capital but also help in the incubation of the brand by leveraging their existing cloud kitchens infrastructure and experience.

Commenting on the partnership, Vir Sanghvi, chairman, Culinary Culture, said, “I’ve always believed that mothers are what make India great. They are our strength; they are what unifies us and nowhere is this more true than in the field of food. Every time you ask a chef, ‘who the best cook- he or she knows’, the answer is always ‘mummy’. Because the food we grow up on is mummy’s food and it’s always the food that stays with us. MeriMAAsterChef is our attempt to honour the great mothers of India and we are excited to partner with Karan Tanna and Ghost Kitchens, who share our vision and will help some of these mother’s turn their passion into a business.”

Commenting on the partnership, Karan Tanna, founder, Ghost Kitchens, said, “We are very excited to partner with Culinary Culture on this contest. Mom’s food is always a staple and yet never fails to have a differentiator. We are honoured to have an opportunity to work with one such mother, who has it in her to convert her passion into a business. I personally feel all moms are winners and I am looking forward to appreciating the work of all contestants.”

A distinguished five-member jury comprising of India’s most celebrated culinary personalities: Vir Sanghvi, Lisa Ray, actress, author and activist; Vicky Ratnani, celebrity chef; Zorawar Kalra, founder and MD, Massive Restaurants and Ritu Dalmia, chef-owner, Diva Group of Restaurants will judge the contest.