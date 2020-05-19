Gauri Devidayal: We are strongly appealing to the Centre to apply ESIC corpus to assist in paying employees during this unemployment phase

Read Article

As the industry is in shambles amid the lockdown and with no mention of the sector in the Self-reliant relief stimulus fund, Gauri Devidayal, managing committee member, NRAI and director, Food Matters India speaks about the many measures taken by NRAI for their member restaurants and their employees, in a bid to tide over this crisis

How does the scenario for the restaurant sector look in post-covid era in India?

I have no doubt that the industry will be back, albeit with fewer restaurants considering many will have to revisit the viability of reopening with increased cost burdens and considerably reduced revenue. Of course, those that reopen will have to put measures and protocols in place to ensure hygiene and sanitisation but most importantly, it will be a matter of communicating about these systems effectively and honestly with diners. While restaurants need to think about diners in the restaurant, in my view the bigger challenge will be managing the movement of employees and vendors to and from the place of work. Furthermore, there will be a growing use of technology and a move away from delivery aggregators to ensure the commercial viability of the restaurant industry going forward. This is something that the NRAI is actively working on to assist members with finding tech solutions that can be rapidly integrated into business operations.

What efforts is NRAI taking to keep the members’ and their employees’ spirits high during these testing times?

NRAI recently launched the Rise for Restaurants programme which is the first initiative launched by the association for its members and their employees. Customers will get a 25 per cent discount at the time of purchase and only need to pay 25 per cent upfront, with the balance 50 per cent payable at the time of dining in the restaurant. This gives patrons a chance to support the industry in the hope of being served at their favourite restaurant. And considering the manpower cost of most restaurants is approx 25 per cent the cash generated by this can be used to take care of employees immediately.

While state governments are posing new challenges as in the case of Maharashtra, how are NRAI’s regional chapters trying to support the members there?

Restaurants are governed by both state and central legislation. In the case of state laws, the chapter heads, as well as few members, are actively engaging with local authorities to express their concerns and work towards a solution. For example, excise is a state governed matter which was managed by local chapters to review the renewal process for excise licenses for restaurants and obtain a moratorium for the annual license fee.

Apart from the bailout plan, what request are you making to the Centre to consider new industry-friendly policies?

The immediate need is towards cash flow management which is being considered in the form of waivers and moratoriums. From a longer-term perspective, revival of the business will only be feasible through a viable P&L. Reviewing the GST policy for restaurants and allowing input credit is going to be integral for the survival of this industry. Furthermore, the application of the ESIC corpus to assist in paying employees during this unemployment phase is something that the industry is appealing to the center to strongly consider.

How has the Covid-19 pandemic impacted your business as a restaurateur? Your strategies to minimise the heat due to it?

Our business has essentially shut down – revenues are stopped but expenses have not. In order to generate some revenue to manage the ongoing expenses, we have resumed delivery services of 3 of our brands – Mag St Bread Co (bakery), Iktara (Indian comfort food) and The Table (globally inspired cuisine). This has assisted in being able to at least take care of some of our staff salaries and paying vendors, etc.