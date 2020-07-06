Four Seasons Resorts unveil new look, private experiences in Mauritius and Bali

Set to re-open in September 2020, Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita has revealed a new, refreshed look to its 84 One Bedroom Pool Villas, following an extensive, phased renovation project over the last 18 months. With interior design emulating the Resort’s acclaimed Sanctuary Collection by Virginie Dalais, the new interiors mirror the relaxed resort ambience, with the soft and light colour scheme creating an even greater sense of space within the 63 square metre (678 square foot) pool villas. The One Bedroom Pool Villas feature a consistent design and layout across a choice of locations and views: Garden, Mangrove, Ocean and Beach. Following the refurbishment, the interior design now boasts a soft, light palette, which is contrasted against exposed, dark wooden beams, while a sense of destination is showcased through woven wicker textures and azure blues that are the central colour for the outdoor patio lounge and poolside daybed. Michel Volk, general manager, Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita comments, “I’m very excited to have completed such a wonderful update to our One Bedroom Villas. These are a much-loved product by our guests and with these enhancements, we have been able to add a timely update to the villa style and at the same time, create a more spacious feeling through the light, airy design.” Volk added, “Now, more than ever, we know guests are seeking accommodation that allows for as much privacy and isolation as desired, and our villas naturally lend themselves to this. In addition to the spacious interior and indoor/outdoor bathroom, all of our villas feature a pool, terrace and secluded garden – these latest enhancements simply provide an even greater level of comfort to enjoy throughout any stay.” Accommodation at Four Seasons Resort Mauritius consists exclusively of individual pool villas, with one to five-bedroom options available to provide space and flexibility to couples and families alike. Alongside the Resort’s three restaurants, Four Seasons Mauritius also offers 24-hour in-villa dining for guests to enjoy their meals in the privacy of their villa or private outdoor terrace. Four Seasons Bali is ‘Worth The Wait’

Reopening August 1, 2020, Four Seasons Resorts Bali offers two incredible destinations on one magical island: the Balinese village resort of Jimbaran Bay with 147 private pool villas overlooking the ocean, and the riverside retreat of Sayan with 42 private villas and 18 suites nestled under a forest canopy in the cultural heartland of Ubud.

Uday Rao, general manager, Four Seasons Resorts Bali said, “It’s certainly been a waiting game these past few months as travellers could only dream about their favourite destinations and bucket-list trips. But good things come to those who wait and we are so grateful to our guests for their patience and understanding at this time. Our team have been working behind the scenes every day to maintain the Resort’s facilities and enhance our service under the new Four Seasons Lead With Care programme. We are so excited to welcome back guests and I promise, it will be Worth The Wait.”

Experiences that are Worth The Wait at Four Seasons Resorts Bali include:

The Arrival: Choose from a treetop descent or riverside float at Four Seasons Resort at Sayan, where guests can either walk across a dramatic sky bridge, or experience the world’s first hotel arrival by river raft and float down the Ayung River valley. At Four Seasons Resort at Jimbaran Bay, arrive to cliff-top views over the sleepy fishing village below and 3-mile (5 kilometre) beach.

The Transformation: Guests often express a feeling of “rebirth” after the Blessings of Bali treatment at Jimbaran Bay – and that’s the intention. Three wellness experts deliver emotional, physical and spiritual healing at a private ocean-edge venue, beginning with yoga and a Balinese “sound bath,” then the long strokes of Balinese massage to dissipate any remaining tension, and finally a traditional melukat water purification ritual by Resort priest Ajik Ngurah, which floods every sense with pure, unadulterated bliss.

The Healing: Don’t remember being rocked to sleep as a baby? Be taken back to this nurturing childhood ritual with a Sacred Nap by Ibu Fera, Sayan’s resident wellness mentor who shares her wisdom as a former Buddhist nun. Experience energy healing by a traditional healer, or surrender any worries during one of the Sacred River Spa’s chakra ceremonies including the heart-healing Anahata treatment.

The Secret Temples: From a little-known 9th century cave temple near Jimbaran to a water bathing ritual at a village temple near Ubud that must remain anonymous and untagged on social media (on request from the village), guests enjoy exclusive access to sites guided by Four Seasons local experts.

The Sunsets: The same sun may set us on all, but Bali’s southwest coast has what many consider the best views in the world. Spend a day at Sundara Beach Club and witness a brilliant blue sky turn into a kaleidoscopic postcard, accompanied by world-class cuisine, “Zero Waste” cocktails and live music. To get even closer to the horizon, embark on a private Sunset Cruise across the Bay.

The Sunrises: Each dawn is a reminder of why Bali has been called the “Morning of the World.” Seize the day and wake up to a private Sunrise Canopy Breakfast among the trees at Sayan’s rooftop lotus pond, or dive into a Floating Breakfast in one’s villa pool. Get active with yoga, trekking through lush jungle, cycling or surfing adventures. Gastrophiles can head to Jimbaran’s historic Fish Market or Ubud’s central market for a chef-guided tour before a cooking class to learn classic – as well as some forgotten – Balinese recipes.

The Sprawling Gardens: Lose track of time exploring Jimbaran’s 35 acres (14 hectares) of oceanfront botanical-style gardens and Sayan’s 20 acres (8 hectares) nestled between two rivers. On-site herb and vegetable gardens supplement locally-sourced produce for the Resorts’ restaurants and bars. Meanwhile for a private open-air experience, the new Healing Village Spa’s Longevity Garden offers self-directed pampering, alone or with a partner. Volcanic mud masks, coconut soap, infrared mats for mineral absorption, sun-warmed stone lounges and invigorating ice bath provide the perfect way to scrub away the past few months and reboot the future.