Four Seasons reopens global flagship hotel in Toronto

Four Seasons has reopened its global flagship hotel, the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, bringing its award-winning service back to the Yorkville neighbourhood of the city.

As part of the new health and safety protocols all guests, residents and employees must have their temperature checked before entering the hotel. Employees will be wearing personal protective equipment and all guests are asked to wear a face mask when in public spaces inside the hotel.

The Four Seasons Mobile App provides a contactless way for guests to customise their stay, as it can be used it to make and manage reservations, request luggage pickup, airport transfers, room service, housekeeping requests, and more.

Konrad Gstrein, general manager at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, said, “The ultimate luxury is the absence of worry. While the Four Seasons experience may look different, we trust that all of our guests and residents will feel completely cared for and comforted by our intuitive service and attention to detail.”

Along with the hotel’s luxurious choice of accommodation, The Spa at Four Seasons Toronto on the ninth floor is offering select massage and body treatments, whilst the Hair and Nail Bar has also reopened to offer manicures, pedicures and hair care services.

While the property’s popular dining destinations Café Boulud and d|bar by Chef Daniel Boulud remain closed due to government regulations, hotel guests and residents can still enjoy a selection of in-room dining offerings in the comfort of their room.