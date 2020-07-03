Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris joins the World’s 50 Best Restaurants in the Bid for Recovery Auction

Read Article

Internationally renowned as the temple of gastronomy, the Hotel takes part in a global fundraising auction featuring bespoke gastronomic experiences with the world’s top chefs

To support the global restaurant sector, Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris has joined forces with the World’s 50 Best Restaurants by taking part into its Bid for Recovery Auction. Starting on July 3, 2020, the largest global event of its kind aims to raise funds that will provide direct and tangible financial relief for restaurants worldwide as they emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 50 Best Bid for Recovery Auction will feature more than 100 lots, providing the opportunity for bidders to select from an array of the most extraordinary global gastronomic experiences imaginable, including a memorable time with Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris three award-winning chefs.

Jean-Claude Wietzel, regional VP, general manager said, “We are very proud to actively support our industry by offering this tailor-made experience for the 50 Best Bid for Recovery Auction. As being the palace of gastronomy, it is important for our chefs as well as our employees to stand with the global restaurant community and express our solidarity.”

The experience begins at the very entrance of the hotel, where Chef Simone Zanoni will personally drive guests in an electric vehicle – a Porsche Panamera Turbo S Hybrid – from Paris to the Domaine de Madame Elisabeth in Versailles, home to the Kitchen Garden of Le George.

Chef Zanoni will accompany guests around the Kitchen Garden, helping them select and pick seasonal fruits and vegetables for their guided cooking lesson at Le George with both Chef Zanoni and Chef Alan Taudon, from audacious restaurant L’Orangerie.

Guests will learn with them how to bring out greens’ true flavours, creating simple, elegant dishes and reinventing the pasta, from Zanoni’s Italian traditional recipe to Taudon’s virtual, plant-based version. To end this exceptional day, guests will have the chance to discover the kitchens behind the scene with three Michelin starred Chef Christian Le Squer, during a personal tasting with champagne before dining in the world-renowned restaurant Le Cinq.

Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris is also teaming up with iconic brand Perrier to offer three Parisian escapes during a Tour de France Final, Roland Garros men’s semi-final and women’s final.