Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru opens high energy destination bar Copitas

Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru at Embassy ONE has unveiled Copitas, its high energy destination bar located on Level 21.

With a distinct personality of its own, Copitas is a stylish bar alongside Far & East. A glamorous destination where relaxation and sophistication go hand in hand. Guests are transported to a place where they can lose themselves in exotic cocktails, magnetic conversation and unexpected combinations.

Located on the 21st floor of the hotel, this destination bar has been designed by LW Design, with offices in Dubai, London, Sao Paulo, and who have some very modern projects to their name.

The word Copitas denotes a slim stemmed glass used for sherry or simple cocktail, in Spanish.

Copitas has an intimate atmosphere with an air of exclusivity. A fashion crowd hangout, the place to head for those who live to be fabulous and like to be looked at. Here, one can recline with an artisanal craft cocktail clasped in an impeccably manicured hand while looking out across the sparkling Bangalore skyline. The perfect evening meeting place to try out imaginative, unusual cocktail creations and delicious light bites. Serving both innovative drinks and clever interpretations of the classics.

More than a bar, a journey of discovery where new tastes and unexpected combinations can be experienced and enjoyed in a chic, sophisticated interior.