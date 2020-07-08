Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru launches month long Monsoon Medley

Read Article

Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru has launched a month-long Monsoon Medley which will run from July 10 to August 11, 2020.

There will be a special menu featuring adored rainy-day snacks from across the country such as benarasi dal kachori aur rassedar aloo from Varanasi, crisp palak patta chaat made from batter-fried spinach leaves, bharwan mirchi pakora, samosa shaat, a delicious deconstructed version of samosas, chandni chowk ke dahi bhalle reminiscent of the winding bylanes of Delhi, and Mumbai’s darling roadside snack, chowpatty sev puri. The perfect match, fragrantly spiced masala chai will be on the menu as well, with the lighter lemon-mint infused sulaimani chai along with the all-time favourite filter coffee for the coffee-lovers.

For cooler options, there is the local version of spiced lemonade, shikanji and a saffron-infused kesari kulfi falooda, the delightful Indian ice cream served with nuts and chilled strands of vermicelli.

“Monsoon afternoons are a time to sit back, unwind and enjoy some hot crisps with steaming tea. Nothing beats this simple pleasure that is evocative of old memories. This is what we wanted to recreate for guests as they sit and watch the pitter-patter of the rain on our lush gardens while enjoying some tasty bites,” said Hardik Shah, director, F&B, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru.

During the new normal, Four Seasons has launched Lead With Care, an enhanced global health and safety program that is being implemented at properties worldwide, including Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru. While the guest experience may look different, it will feel the same. The teams are committed to delivering the same intuitive service and personalised care for which Four Seasons is known and trusted the world over.