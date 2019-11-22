Trending now

Four Points by Sheraton brings art, food and gardening under one roof at Asian Kitchen

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Asian Kitchen at Four Points by Sheraton, Vashi is bringing food, art and nature everything altogether this Sunday with their flea market. Whether you are a food lover or invested in local art or love gardening, there is definitely something for everyone this weekend. Strategically located near Vashi station, Four Points is easily accessible and perfect place to enjoy your lazy Sunday afternoon. With music playing in the background and specially curated food at different counters ranging from famous Street Chaat dishes to American hot dogs to Mexican, there would be diverse shopping experiences. The market will feature in house decorative small planters and bonsai from Go Green nursery, book stalls with stacks of few authors like Khaled Hosseini, Kate Atkinson, Denise Robertson. Art loving guests can also indulge in purchase of noticeable artwork and paintings by emerging artist Komal Patil who has exhibited her talent at many notable events this year.

