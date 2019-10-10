Fortune Hotels to prevent 24,96,000 plastic articles from ending up in waste each year

Fortune Hotels, a member of ITC’s hotel group in a bid to reduce waste caused by plastics, has pledged to completely phase out single-use plastic in all its hotels following PM Narendra Modi’s clarion call to scrap single-use plastic in India by 2022. The company estimates the ban will keep 24,96,000 number of plastic items from ending up in waste each year.

Fortune Hotels is targeting the elimination of single use products like drinking straws, garbage bags, plastic carry bags, all plastic food containers and plastic cutleries and replacing with paper straws, biodegradable garbage bags, wooden cutleries, vegware containers and pulp moulded containers. With enacting the phase I changes, the reduction in single use plastic products will amount to 78,920 kgs of plastic waste

“It is time that we all realise that there is no planet B. If we don’t act now, we are endangering our planet in ways that we cannot even fathom. We have taken the challenge posed by the proliferation of single use plastic and have dug deep to create measures that reduce its impact at our hotels. We have created a multi-phase plan whereby alternative products that are reusable and made from environmentally friendlier materials, including plant-based, compostable and bio-degradable plastics, will be fully introduced as per the timelines.” said Samir MC, MD, Fortune Hotels.

The phase II of the plastic-removal drive at Fortune Hotels will cover other single-use plastic items like packaged drinking water bottles and soft drinks, guest room amenities such as combs, dental and shaving kit, shower caps. shoeshine kit, etc., toiletries and cling wrap. All plastic packaging for bakery items, dry fruits, laundry and engineering chemicals will be banned in phase III, making the hotel group a completely plastic-free hotel chain.

Fortune Hotels aims to reduce its landfill waste by 3,07,400 kgs by pledging to phase out use of single use plastic items. Fortune Park Hotels is a wholly owned subsidiary of ITC, and is India’s fastest growing chain of first class, full-service business and leisure hotels, with 53 signed alliances and 3973 rooms, across 47 cities in the country.