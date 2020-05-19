Fortune Hotels introduces ‘Safe Stays At Fortune Hotels’ programme

Read Article

Fortune Hotels, a member of ITC’s hotel group, today announced the launch of ‘Safe Stays At Fortune Hotels’, a comprehensive safety and hygiene programme for guests and associates that revolves around a safety and hygiene protocol, from pre-arrival to check-out. This programme is set on 10 pillars of safety and hygiene that will be diligently implemented across its hotels as they re-open/ commence operations.

Further, the chain has tied up with TQS Global Management System, a leading Food Safety and Research Firm, to embark on a journey to acquiring CORE 19 (Covid Secure) Safe Practices Protocol blended with Deming Cycle certified under ISO Standards, for its properties pan India. All Fortune hotels will undergo phase-wise implementation, training and certification exercise over the next few months. TQS Global has been associated with Fortune Hotels for over seven years now and has effectively trained over 350 associates for OFQUAL British certification and implemented food safety and hygiene protocols across the chain in various capacities.

Addressing the introduction of this initiative, Samir MC, managing director, Fortune Park Hotels, said, “The world is undergoing a vast change in the way we travel, stay and socialize. We realize that the Covid-19 outbreak will change the nature of holidaying and doing business altogether. This hygiene programme and certification are thus important steps forward towards re-defining our spaces and experiences thereby creating a very safe, hygienic and stress-free environment for our guests.”

The ‘Safe Stays at Fortune Hotels’ programme, comprises an all-encompassing protocol and best practice adherence around 10 key pillars namely- Deep Cleaned & Sanitized Rooms, Safe Public Spaces, Social Distancing for Hospitality, F&B Hygiene and Safe Handling Procedures, Safe Meetings, Hygiene Check Stations, Trained and Sensitized Staff Members, Hygiene Code of Conduct, Emergency Response Protocol and No Contact Payments & Bill Settlements.

Aimed to provide a comfortable and positive experience to guests, this end-to-end programme will comprehensively cover all the departments & sub-departments of hotels including the heart-of- the-house and the guest facing areas. It will also go beyond soft actionables and basic norms like wearing masks and social distancing and help in creation of robust safety and hygiene processes and practices across all its hotels.

The process shall include implementation and certification towards Covid safety protocols and ISO 9001 which is a standard developed for the certification of Quality Management Systems (QMS) to enable effective system integration. During the complete project, comprehensive implementation of CORE 19 (Covid Secure) Health & Safety Management System will be accomplished with the aid of manifold tools both online and on the ground. The programme will consist of QMS Principles blended with Occupational Health and Safety Analysis Systems (OHSAS) guidelines and the ‘Safe Stays At Fortune Hotels’ protocol along with the stringent guidelines from the Indian and International bodies such as Ministry of Tourism, FSSAI, Codex, WHO, FAO and CDC.