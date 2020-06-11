First of its kind EFH Edu Webinar powered by Les Roches of Switzerland sees IHM, NCHM and industry professionals discuss hospitality career challenges

Read Article

As the hospitality industry strives to tide over the challenges of the ‘new normal’ in the coming months, the students pursuing a career in hospitality management have been worried about the future course of action looking bleak regarding the resumption of colleges as well as the hiring processes at hotels in the post Covid-19 era.

To help the students and industry professionals allay their apprehensions about the road ahead, Express Food & Hospitality – India’s leading B2B hospitality publication in association with the Indian Hotel Management Institutes, under the aegis of Government of India, and powered by Les Roches of Switzerland, organised a first-of-its-kind Edu Webinar on June 10, 2020.

Divided into two sessions – Academic session and Industry session, the eminent speakers for “The Post Covid-19 Classroom and Career Path” Edu Webinar were Arun Singh, principal, IHM – Mumbai; Nisheeth Srivastava, principal, IHM – Kolkata; Kamal Pant, principal, IHM Pusa; Satvir Singh, director (studies), National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM); Dimitrios Diamantis, Dean of Graduate Studies, Les Roches, Switzerland; Dr Satish Jayaram, Principal, IHM-Aurangabad; Chef Abhijit Saha, Co-founder & Director, Avant Garde Hospitality; Chef Rohit Sangwan, Executive Chef, Taj Land’s End, Mumbai; Sachin Maheshwari, GM, Grand Mercure at Gopalan Mall Bengaluru, Accor; Nishant Saxena, National Jt Secretary, Professional Housekeepers Association (PHA), and Xenia Lam, F&B Manager, Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Goa.

Academic Session

Opening the Academic session, Arun Singh assured that the college management is considering due diligence for the safety of the students and the staff, with measures including a status check on Arogya Setu App, maintenance of social distance of minimum three ft in classrooms, etc. He also mentioned that they have also started educating the students about social distancing and sanitisation norms in public places within the premises.

Replying to a question – Will digital replace physical classrooms? Srivastava said, “There are many advantages and disadvantages associated with digital classrooms, wherein though the digital classrooms can be beneficial given their ease of access anywhere at any point of time, the body language aspect which is seamlessly disseminated in physical classrooms and also practical knowledge of certain aspects, it cannot be done virtually, which is quite essential in the skill development. Hence physical classrooms will stay.”

Pant expressed that he couldn’t agree more that students are apprehensive about their career prospects in the post Covid-19 hospitality landscape. While many students had applied for loans to study, plan A for them to join the industry has gone “haywire”. “The students must prepare themselves during these times as the post-Covid-19 era looks like it will lead to a situation of survival of the fittest,” he adds.

Examinations is a word that scares everyone. “Examinations during and post the Covid-19 era will change. We are searching for some other options which are suited for these kind of situations. Open book examination system is one which a lot of

institutes are exploring,” noted Satvir Singh about the change in the examination pattern. Given the impact of the pandemic across industry and academics, he said that the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has forced them to experiment with various types of examinations, which they will have to look forward to.

When asked that can an international degree give students a global perspective? Diamantis underscored four points of importance to having an international degree. Content being at the core Diamantis noted that, first, international degrees provide a global perspective to the students which are evident in the assignments, case studies, group projects and presentations. “International degrees do add value to one’s learning and development process. The students belonging from various cultural diversities come together. Les Roches

Switzerland receives students from over 24 nations for its MBA programme and students of over 90 nationalities in our school. Secondly, we also have study trips wherein the students get to visit various locations as study trip excursions. Furthermore, the global faculty belonging from various parts of the world gives the students a better global perspective. The third pillar is about jobs. We have roughly 75 companies coming in every semester hence giving a lot of opportunities to the students to explore global careers. The last pillar is the alumni community, wherein the students have access to the community to get a better view of the global career path. In the end, situations like these show us how interconnected as a world we are. Having a qualification in this perspective gives you a better understanding and also flexibility to adapt to these kinds of situations that we are living in right now,” he added.

Explaining the relevance of international education for Indian students in the current context, Dr Jayaram commented, “Education is for life skills, pursuing qualifications is short term thinking. We have to remain current and relevant in our approach if we want to groom world leaders. Content benchmarking, interactive blended learning, network learning platforms with global experts, only enhance the quality of education. This will prepare students for a life and career anywhere in the wide world. Catering colleges still teach a French classical menu, let us merge world-class techniques with local ingredients for acceptance in our evolving culture, this is a need of the hour for growth of new cuisines.”

He observed, “In culinary and pastry arts, we are yet to explore the benefits of global practices from technology transfers to evolve innovative solutions, that work for our palates and Indian markets. We need to prepare our youth to excel both in skilled positions and groom them to be future business leaders. International perspectives support both sets of competences, we need cultural exchanges, peer learning opportunities, robust research environments, access to innovative practices and a liberal start-up incubation ecosystem, that are so important now in a post C19 era.”

Industry Session

The Industry Session, saw leading industry professionals sharing their journey, which also had challenges and opportunities while pursuing a career in the hospitality industry. All the speakers assured that the current catastrophic situation is just temporary and the industry will bounce back quickly as the dust settles.

Speaking about pursuing a career as a chef entrepreneur, Chef Saha noted that it is a very thrilling and exciting one. If one feels that their life is exciting while also being able to take some stress, it is the way for them, he assured. Besides being a good skilled player and leader, you need certain qualities that include sound management of resources, financials and delegation of tasks to furthermore create more and more entrepreneurs. “As a chef entrepreneur, the responsibilities increase multi-fold. I worked for 18 years with various companies until I had the thought of taking up chef entrepreneurship. For the last 12 years, I have been a chef entrepreneur. During that time, I noticed and researched that we in India didn’t have a restaurant in which the cuisine was inspired by molecular gastronomy, that is when I first introduced my restaurant Caperberry. Being a good chef entrepreneur comes with hands-on experience, so I would suggest one, get a good industry experience first and then turn to chef entrepreneurship,” he said.

Elucidating about a GM’s role while leading from the front, Maheswari started by speaking about his journey in hospitality. “I passed out of IHM in 1998. During the same year, the economic situation was recessionary and also there weren’t many hotels to opt and choose from in terms of job opportunities.

I found my way, working with small hotels in Rajasthan to small outlets and then finally joining Taj in 2003. From then I had a brilliant stint with Taj for 12 years. I had to shelf my further studies’ thought for a year as that year was recessionary too. I joined Cornell for my further studies in 2010 and returned in 2011 to join Taj again as an F&B manager. I have been with Accor since and have done two pre-openings, before moving to Bengaluru,” he recounted. Maheshwari said that he mentioned certain instances of his career because even he had doubts about whether hospitality was a career good or bad. “But many would endorse me while saying that this industry bounces back from any situation as people love to travel and we love to take care of them,” he expressed.

Speaking about what one needs to do during a situation like this is to act with speed, feels Maheshwari. “We need to make decisions about what is needed to keep the business running. What cost-cutting measures we need to adopt. As Chef Abhijit rightly mentioned, you need to take care of the financials, be it as an individual entrepreneur or entrepreneurial decisions for your organisation. We have five hotels in Bengaluru. We closed others while only one operated and subsequently moved our guests to the same hotel, so we could save on resources. Empowering the frontline is crucial and embracing action is the need of the hour. All the old SOPs and rulebooks were thrown out of the window and we took up new protocols and new standards so with time we can adapt to the same. What one need to do today is remain alert. Lastly one needs to focus on engaging in activities for the betterment of the society,” voiced Maheshwari.

Manifesting the wonders F&B creates across the minds of everyone, Lam spoke at length about the new-age careers in F&B. “My name Xenia means hospitality, so I think I was pre-ordained to join the industry. I feel we as F&B managers are magicians as we have the power to create and that we also exhibit the power of human connection through storytelling which is something so beautiful to be able to do in our everyday lives. The F&B sector is vast. It is a sea. There’s so much for everyone right from service to the kitchen. There is enough and more for people to look into right from understanding the slow food movement and something that our PM is keen on promoting i.e. ‘Vocal for Local’, Sustainability, etc. Ladies need to focus on shattering glass ceilings and excelling in their careers. Same for the gentlemen – go on to becoming GMs, F&B Directors, etc. Look at the amount of innovation that people in the force are bringing out. Simplicity proves to be the best. For example, restaurants in France and the Netherlands have created dining experiences in bubbles and glass houses. When I give you and why I give you these examples is that one needs to think out of the box. We can make it possible in food and beverage, as I said, we being the magicians, we have the wand. Don’t be caught up about the past. Strengthen yourself by consuming content about the industry through channels of books, documentaries, etc. Think for the future. Think for yourself. Be that change. Be that voice,” stated Lam.

Chef Sangwan assured that, though the situation is much worse than that of the earlier recessionary periods, the industry will resume operating, and that students shouldn’t be disheartened as there would be more and more hotels being set up in the months and years to come which would coherently demand fresh and young workforce too. “I know it is not a good feeling of losing a prospective job right after your graduation. It is an era that we are facing far worse than that the people saw of the great recession earlier. However, during this one year, students can visit various websites of institutes which are offering courses to help them develop competitive skills. Also due to the Covid-19 outbreak, one need not go abroad to learn them but can learn it in the comfort of their homes. During these times of crisis, look at challenges in a way that you can convert them into opportunities. The situation will remain only for a few months or a year, so this is the time that one needs to constantly upgrade their skills. Not losing focus and staying within the means is very important for all the students. Expanding the job horizon is also very important,” pointed out Chef Sangwan.

Speaking about housekeeping, Saxena highlighted that the housekeeping services across industries have taken the centrestage, given that the hygiene factor being the need of the hour across length and breadth of the industries during these unprecedented times. “For the students keen on pursuing a career in housekeeping, I would like to suggest to them that this is the time to reconnect and reimagine the whole scenario. Whether we talk about public areas, kitchens, rooms, lockers, elevators, etc., everywhere, housekeeping is the need for which students can upgrade their skills. Also, all housekeepers and freshers need to know that the projects have not stopped. The construction operations have resumed and there will be more opportunities for the freshers, so they need not panic about the future,” concluded Saxena.