FHRAI with Eureka Forbes to offer temporary employment to beleaguered hospitality professionals

In an effort to provide support to the many hospitality professionals who have lost their jobs, the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has collaborated with Eureka Forbes to work out a temporary arrangement of employment. Launched as ‘Work For Our Staff’ campaign, FHRAI will lend support to its members by way of providing temporary employment to hotel and restaurant staff who may have lost jobs lately. The campaign will support around 4500 hospitality professionals in more than a dozen cities. The professionals will qualify to receive on the job training to re-skill and then be provided gainful work related to service and repair of Aquaguard and other brands of Eureka Forbes appliances at customer homes.

“With direct 100 per cent compensation being provided to staff by the business partners of Eureka Forbes, FHRAI and regional member establishments will be able to help staff survive this crisis. Our objective is to give them an opportunity to earn and return back to work once this enforced and sustained lockdown is over. Eureka Forbes will benefit from a rather disciplined hospitality workforce that is used to dealing with guests and whose soft skills will help them visit customers at their residence and provide high-quality service,” said Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, VP, FHRAI & president, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI).

Covid-19 and the resulting lockdown have severely impacted the overall economy of the country and various industries. However, a gigantic jolt has been received by the Hospitality Industry with hotels and restaurants continuing to report zero revenues since the lockdown came into effect back in March 2020.

Speaking on the association, Marzin R Shroff, MD and CEO, Eureka Forbes, said, “As a result of this pandemic, employees across business sectors in India have witnessed economic hardship that has rarely been seen before. Eureka Forbes is a firm advocate of the word “Relationships” and has always come to the forefront to help people in need. It is heartening to see Industries coming together and joining hands in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Many of our trained service technicians have gone back to their home towns resulting in a shortage of manpower. This association will result in a win-win situation for the unemployed who will benefit economically due to the collaboration, it would also help Eureka Forbes to continue our fight against viruses and bacteria by training new personnel and honing their skills.”

“Many of our members including both hotels and restaurants are at a stage of bankruptcy. There have been no bookings in hotels and no footfall at restaurants since the last four months. Forward bookings and re-opening, which could have helped, seems difficult with the news of disease spreading globally and further extensions of the lockdown. With this campaign we hope to provide our people, who unfortunately lost jobs during the pandemic, a means to survive,” concluded Pradeep Shetty, jt hon secretary, FHRAI & VP, HRAWI.