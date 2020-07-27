Trending now

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Feed the Planet

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

India will see its first Radisson Red…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Home > Latest Updates > FHRAI with Eureka Forbes to offer temporary employment to beleaguered hospitality professionals
Latest Updates

FHRAI with Eureka Forbes to offer temporary employment to beleaguered hospitality professionals

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

In an effort to provide support to the many hospitality professionals who have lost their jobs, the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has collaborated with Eureka Forbes to work out a temporary arrangement of employment. Launched as ‘Work For Our Staff’ campaign, FHRAI will lend support to its members by way of providing temporary employment to hotel and restaurant staff who may have lost jobs lately. The campaign will support around 4500 hospitality professionals in more than a dozen cities. The professionals will qualify to receive on the job training to re-skill and then be provided gainful work related to service and repair of Aquaguard and other brands of Eureka Forbes appliances at customer homes.

“With direct 100 per cent compensation being provided to staff by the business partners of Eureka Forbes, FHRAI and regional member establishments will be able to help staff survive this crisis. Our objective is to give them an opportunity to earn and return back to work once this enforced and sustained lockdown is over. Eureka Forbes will benefit from a rather disciplined hospitality workforce that is used to dealing with guests and whose soft skills will help them visit customers at their residence and provide high-quality service,” said Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, VP, FHRAI & president, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI).

Covid-19 and the resulting lockdown have severely impacted the overall economy of the country and various industries. However, a gigantic jolt has been received by the Hospitality Industry with hotels and restaurants continuing to report zero revenues since the lockdown came into effect back in March 2020.

Speaking on the association, Marzin R Shroff, MD and CEO, Eureka Forbes, said, “As a result of this pandemic, employees across business sectors in India have witnessed economic hardship that has rarely been seen before. Eureka Forbes is a firm advocate of the word “Relationships” and has always come to the forefront to help people in need. It is heartening to see Industries coming together and joining hands in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Many of our trained service technicians have gone back to their home towns resulting in a shortage of manpower. This association will result in a win-win situation for the unemployed who will benefit economically due to the collaboration, it would also help Eureka Forbes to continue our fight against viruses and bacteria by training new personnel and honing their skills.”

“Many of our members including both hotels and restaurants are at a stage of bankruptcy. There have been no bookings in hotels and no footfall at restaurants since the last four months. Forward bookings and re-opening, which could have helped, seems difficult with the news of disease spreading globally and further extensions of the lockdown. With this campaign we hope to provide our people, who unfortunately lost jobs during the pandemic, a means to survive,” concluded Pradeep Shetty, jt hon secretary, FHRAI & VP, HRAWI.

Share

Related posts

Karma Group celebrates 26 years in India; awards scholarships to students

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

FSSAI-backed Oak Analytics bags ‘Start Up’ award

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Booking.com to power Air India’s online accommodation offering

EF&H Staff-Delhi

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Webinar on the Post Covid-19 Classroom and Career Path
Register Now!
close-image